Steven Spielberg Reiterates That Schindler's List Was Made To Combat Holocaust Denial

With its unapologetic depiction of the horrors that Jewish people experienced during the Holocaust, leading to some frighteningly striking and poignant imagery, Spielberg and company crafted a film that opened the eyes of countless moviegoers in the '90s. But Spielberg wasn't simply trying to shock audiences; he aimed to tackle a disturbingly real-life issue facing Jewish people in the modern day.

"The Fabelmans" director recently talked with The Sunday Times (via Deadline) about his intentions with "Schindler's List" and its moving finale. "Holocaust denial was on the rise again — that was the entire reason I made the movie in 1993," Spielberg explained. "That ending was a way to verify that everything in the movie was true." The film's final moments, which see the real Jews who were saved by Oskar Schindler placing stones on his grave as a sign of respect, continue to help the grim reality of recent history sink in for viewers to this day.

And it's crucial that it does, as Holocaust denial remains a shockingly prevalent issue (via USA Today). "It had a vital message that is more important today than it even was in 1993," the director continued. "Because antisemitism is so much worse today than it was when I made the film."