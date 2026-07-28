Alan Ritchson's Overlooked 2024 Drama Is Taking Over Netflix Before Reacher Season 4
There may be action TV shows that are way better than "Reacher," but it's hard to imagine a better Jack Reacher than Alan Ritchson. The actor has been in the game for a long time — for instance, remember Ritchson's role in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire?" Still, he truly broke into the big leagues with the Prime Video show about the gigantic drifter with hard fists and hidden talents. With "Reacher" Season 4 heading in fast — and the spin-off "Neagley" also on its way — it's not terribly surprising that all things Ritchson are currently of interest to viewers. Right now, Netflix is reaping the rewards of said interest with an overlooked 2024 Ritchson drama called "Ordinary Angels."
As of July 27, Ordinary Angels is the third most viewed title on Netflix's list of most popular movies in the U.S. This small-town drama starring Ritchson and Hilary Swank is a fun side quest for any fans of the "Reacher" actor, since it shows him in a very different role — and as the movie's impressive 84% Tomatometer rating and a near-perfect 99% Popcornmeter audience score on Rotten Tomatoes show, it's also a genuinely great viewing experience.
Ordinary Angels is all about good deeds
Alan Ritchson "wrecked" his body to bring Reacher to life, but in director Jon Gunn's "Ordinary Angels," the actor flexes his sensitive side instead of his muscles. Based on a true story about the 1994 cold wave in Louisville, Kentucky, the film focuses on hairdresser Sharon Stevens (Hilary Swank). One day, she learns of young Michelle (Emily Mitchell), who desperately needs an organ transplant. Ritchson plays Michelle's dad, the newly-widowed Ed — a good father who's drowning in immense medical debt and barely holding it together.
Though she's dealing with problems of her own, Sharon begins a quest to help Ed and Michelle. This soon balloons into something of a local cause — but is it enough to save Michelle, and can Sharon deal with her own troubles? You may or may not be able to guess the outcome, but that doesn't take away from the fact that "Ordinary Angels" is a very entertaining, heartfelt film, and both Swank and Ritchson are in top form with the driven Sharon and the curmudgeonly but quietly desperate Ed.