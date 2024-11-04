Who Did Reacher's Alan Ritchson Play In Hunger Games?

Despite boasting titles like "The Rings of Power" and "The Boys" on Amazon Prime, the streaming service has scored a hit with a one-man show. Well, less of a man and more of a mountain with legs. Alan Ritchson plays the titular character in "Reacher," proving why he was the right person to play Jack Reacher (and why Tom Cruise may have been the worst). However, before he shot to fame as the henchman-pummeling hero, he appeared in a few other franchises, one of which was the dystopian-set film series full of annoyingly attractive people — "The Hunger Games."

While he might have grown a bit since he went to battle opposing districts in 2013, Ritchson appeared as District 1 tribute Gloss in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." A tough competitor in the Quarter Quell, Ritchson's Gloss was one of the Careers, or tributes from Districts 1, 2, and 4 who train until they turn 18, at which point they volunteer for the games to come out on top. Unfortunately for Gloss, a team effort wasn't enough when he was shot with one of Katniss' (Jennifer Lawrence) signature arrows. Interestingly, had the games gone a different way, Ritchson might not have met such a grisly end, given that he initially went for a completely different role that would've seen him live a little longer in the "The Hunger Games" timeline.