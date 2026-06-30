5 Action TV Shows Way Better Than Reacher
In Prime Video's "Reacher," Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) doesn't mess around. He solves most of his problems using his imposing frame to terrify and neutralize adversaries into submission — or the grave. As a result, "Reacher" established itself as one of the best action TV shows of its generation.
Here's the thing, though: While there are plenty of TV shows like "Reacher," there are also better series in its genre out there. Now, this isn't to say that "Reacher" is bad or overrated — because that would be an egregious lie, as it's earned every piece of praise — but there are a handful of shows that are way better and deserve their flowers, too. Some of these programs have been recognized for their excellence in the past, while others haven't (and this needs to be rectified).
As action connoisseurs, we channeled the spirits of Schwarzenegger, Snipes, Chan, and Rothrock to pick out a few favorite series that sport highly positive scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Also, a special shoutout to Jon Bernthal's "The Punisher" that narrowly missed out on inclusion here — it's a series that "Reacher" fans may enjoy, even if Frank Castle is decidedly more violent and unhinged than Ritchson's brutish bruiser.
24
Action feels more important when the stakes are high, and that's something "24" gets right. Each season takes place over the course of 24 hours as counterterrorism operative Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) stops the latest and greatest cataclysmic threat. It's a never-ending race against the clock, and the tight writing ensures that the viewer clicks "play next episode" to the end. If you don't, please explain your otherworldly willpower.
Like "Reacher," "24" loves its espionage themes. There's always an underlying mystery or conspiracy to the proceedings that must be uncovered, as the hero deals with other problems that keep steamrolling in. Incredibly, this formula never becomes stale. In fact, the 87% on both Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter suggest it was a mission accomplished for Jack Bauer.
"24" received a stellar nine-season run, a television movie, and even the spin-off "24: Legacy" that Fox canceled after a single season. More importantly, the series turned Bauer into an action icon. You only need to say his name and everybody knows what to expect. It's become Sutherland's defining role, which is remarkable considering his filmography also includes bona fide classics like "The Lost Boys" and "Stand By Me."
Into the Badlands
Jack Reacher is a nomad. All he needs is a toothbrush and his trusty fists while roaming from town to town. For those who want more wayfaring action series, "Into the Badlands" is another one worth checking out. It also happens to be a way better show than "Reacher," thanks to its combination of outstanding stylized Hong Kong action choreography and aesthetics.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the story follows Sunny (Daniel Wu) who helps a teenage boy named M.K. (Aramis Knight). There's a war taking place between barons, so in order to protect M.K. who has special abilities that are naturally in demand, Sunny and him embark on a quest across the Badlands. It's one of those rare shows where the plot is actually in the title.
Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the brains behind "Smallville" and "Wednesday," "Into the Badlands" blends action, fantasy, and drama into a compelling and addictive wuxia package. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show holds an 84% critical approval rating and 88% audience score. It aired for three seasons between 2015 and 2019, but felt ahead of its time, competing with the likes of "The Walking Dead" and "Game of Thrones" for attention during its run. Had it released a few years later, discussions about this spectacular series may have been on a much grander scale.
Banshee
Most recognize Antony Starr as Homelander from "The Boys," but he played another memorable character years before weirding everybody out as the supervillain with the obsession for milk. In "Banshee," Starr plays a convicted felon who takes the identity of the murdered sheriff Lucas Hood. Part of his plan is to find his ex, who has settled in the town of Banshee and took the loot from his last robbery.
What's interesting about "Banshee" is that Lucas continues to engage in criminal activity, but also dishes out justice in a forceful way. Of course, with his past not so far away in the rearview mirror, there's always the risk that somebody discovers his secret. The danger of being caught is ever present, and keeps the audience on tenterhooks as the events unfold. In addition, by positioning a traditional villain as the hero of the story, it affords Lucas the opportunity to do things that most protagonists aren't able to do.
"Banshee" aired for four critically acclaimed seasons and knew when to end before running out of story track. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 90% and 92% on the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter respectively. It also adds credence to Starr's uncanny ability of playing dark and unsavory characters in such a delicious way.
Justified
One of the most appealing parts about Jack Reacher is how he tackles his problems. Let's say that he doesn't lay a complaint at the police station and leaves the officers to deal with it. In "Justified," the power of justice returns to the hands of law enforcement. The lead character is actually a U.S. Marshal, but Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) would rather beat the criminals with the book than throw it at them. Criminals fear him as a throwback to the unrepentant lawmen from the Wild West, while his peers pull their hair out at the many rules he breaks in the process.
Olyphant convinces as the easily likable Raylan. There's a calm presence and politeness to him, but he also doesn't endure foolishness. He has a strict code, and those who test him find out the hard way that he doesn't play around. In addition to this, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) is the perfect Joker to Raylan's Batman, establishing himself as an equally convincing and outstanding antagonist.
On Rotten Tomatoes, the action-packed show has an astonishing 97% critical approval rating and 95% audience score. That's impressive, especially since "Justified" aired for six seasons without its quality diminishing. Raylan's story continued in a 2023 miniseries titled "Justified: City Primeval."
Alias
What's a story without some deceit and plot twists? Created by J.J. Abrams, "Alias" is not only better than "Reacher," but remains an important part of 2000s network television, turning Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner) into one of the greatest spies in movie and TV history.
Across five seasons, "Alias" put Sydney through an emotionally charged journey that would have broken anyone after the pilot alone. Sydney experiences the ultimate betrayal, believing that she had been working for the CIA only to discover she's actually part of a crime organization, so she enlists in the actual CIA and works as a double agent. Along the way, she gets sucked into double crosses, conspiracies, and action — a whole lot of action. As a matter of fact, if you were building an Avengers-styled team of action TV heroes, Sydney should be one of the first names on any list.
"Alias" did a lot for the genre and paved the way for other shows, knowing how to hit the sweet spot of high-intense action and sprawling storytelling. On Rotten Tomatoes, it rightfully earns high marks, securing 86% and 92% on the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter respectively.