5 Action TV Shows Way Better Than Reacher

In Prime Video's "Reacher," Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) doesn't mess around. He solves most of his problems using his imposing frame to terrify and neutralize adversaries into submission — or the grave. As a result, "Reacher" established itself as one of the best action TV shows of its generation.

Here's the thing, though: While there are plenty of TV shows like "Reacher," there are also better series in its genre out there. Now, this isn't to say that "Reacher" is bad or overrated — because that would be an egregious lie, as it's earned every piece of praise — but there are a handful of shows that are way better and deserve their flowers, too. Some of these programs have been recognized for their excellence in the past, while others haven't (and this needs to be rectified).

As action connoisseurs, we channeled the spirits of Schwarzenegger, Snipes, Chan, and Rothrock to pick out a few favorite series that sport highly positive scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Also, a special shoutout to Jon Bernthal's "The Punisher" that narrowly missed out on inclusion here — it's a series that "Reacher" fans may enjoy, even if Frank Castle is decidedly more violent and unhinged than Ritchson's brutish bruiser.