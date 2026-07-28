Netflix's #1 Series Is A Perfect Yellowstone Replacement With Minka Kelly

The series finale of Paramount's "Yellowstone" in 2024 left fans of the show scrambling for a new obsession-worthy series. Of course, the copious "Yellowstone" universe spin-offs have helped scratch some of that itch, but there's also something to be said about the original's very specific atmosphere — and arguably, the likes of "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" have yet to perfectly reproduce it.

Interestingly enough, however, Netflix might have the answer to the neo-Western fandom's acute "Yellowstone" needs. Minka Kelly's entertaining "Ransom Canyon" has been making waves on the streaming platform as of late, and it's easy to suspect that at least some of its viewers have been noticing how much this Western-themed show resembles Taylor Sheridan's flagship series. As of July 27, "Ransom Canyon" is topping Netflix's list of most-watched TV shows in the U.S., and from the looks of it, the show might have potential to stay popular in the long haul.