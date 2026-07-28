Netflix's #1 Series Is A Perfect Yellowstone Replacement With Minka Kelly
The series finale of Paramount's "Yellowstone" in 2024 left fans of the show scrambling for a new obsession-worthy series. Of course, the copious "Yellowstone" universe spin-offs have helped scratch some of that itch, but there's also something to be said about the original's very specific atmosphere — and arguably, the likes of "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" have yet to perfectly reproduce it.
Interestingly enough, however, Netflix might have the answer to the neo-Western fandom's acute "Yellowstone" needs. Minka Kelly's entertaining "Ransom Canyon" has been making waves on the streaming platform as of late, and it's easy to suspect that at least some of its viewers have been noticing how much this Western-themed show resembles Taylor Sheridan's flagship series. As of July 27, "Ransom Canyon" is topping Netflix's list of most-watched TV shows in the U.S., and from the looks of it, the show might have potential to stay popular in the long haul.
Ransom Canyon focuses on the romantic side of the neo-Western genre
The most notable difference between "Ransom Canyon" and "Yellowstone" is that the former is far more openly a romantic neo-Western show, and draws its main tension from relationships. This, of course, is not necessarily a downside for a "Yellowstone" fan. The Sheridan show has always leaned very heavily on romantic relationships as well, with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) relationship the most prominent but by no means the only example of such plot arcs. However, the background of the "Ransom Canyon" romance has "Yellowstone" vibes to spare: there's a ruthless land struggle between several rancher families, not terribly unlike the disputes that constantly surround the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.
Against this backdrop, "Ransom Canyon" focuses on Minka Kelly's dancehall owner Quinn O'Grady and Josh Duhamel's focused but tormented rancher Staten Kirkland. Tragedies, troubles, and schemes abound in a manner that's familiar to any "Yellowstone" fan, making the show a worthy watch for anyone who misses the show's themes. Season 2 of "Ransom Canyon" dropped on July 23, so this is the perfect time to jump aboard the show's train.