Every Time Doctor Doom Defeated Marvel's Strongest Characters
The first "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer culminates with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) sending Stormbreaker careening toward Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Astonishingly, Doom holds back the weapon with ease, and given that "Avengers: Secret Wars" will come out in 2027, it's a safe bet Doom will wind up victorious over the Avengers in "Doomsday." It's a big feat but not all that surprising, considering all the times Doom defeated Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the comics. Looper's video above goes over Doom's history on the page, but here are the basics you should know.
Let's start with both of Marvel Comics' "Secret Wars" events. Doom actually gets the upper hand in both instances. During the 1984 event, Doom steals Galactus' Power Cosmic, and alongside various heroes, manages to overthrow the Beyonder, who is keeping everyone on Battleworld for the duration of the storyline. They defeat Beyonder, but Doom soon turns his attention to the heroes and loses all of his newfound power when he stretches himself a little too thin.
Doom is much more in charge during the second "Secret Wars" crossover special in 2015. He becomes God Emperor Doom after stealing all of the Beyonder's abilities and creates a new Battleworld over which he rules. Doom kills several high-profile characters during this reign, including Doctor Strange and Thanos. Reed Richards and Molecule Man sap Doom of the Beyonder's might, but the damage is still extensive.
Doctor Doom has physical and emotional victories over Marvel's heroes
Doom has taken over the world on several occasions, and he's actually proven to be a pretty decent leader at times — until his worst instincts get the better of him. In "Avengers: Emperor Doom," the Latverian madman uses the Purple Man's power, meaning people must obey all of his orders, to his own advantage. He has all of the world leaders hand control over to him and achieves global dominance. But over time, he gets bored and doesn't want to rule anymore.
In 2024's Marvel Comics "Blood Hunt" event, Doom convinces Doctor Strange to give him the power of the Sorcerer Supreme to save the world from a vampire invasion. Afterward, Doom keeps the powers and rules over Earth once more. Then there was the time in "Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Trial and Triumph" where the two magic users descend into the underworld to rescue Doom's mother's soul from the clutches of Mephisto, who's basically the devil of the Marvel universe. With craftiness and sheer power, Doom bests the devil, proving he's a force to be reckoned with in any plane of existence.
But Doom isn't always interested in winning over heroes. When Sue Storm's about to give birth in 1998's "Fantastic Four" #54, and with no other options, Doctor Doom delivers her child. He insists on naming her Valeria Richards and appoints himself her godfather. Forging a special connection with the child of your greatest enemies is a good way to psychologically torment them, and it's proof that Doom is one of Marvel's greatest haters.
This doesn't even scratch the surface of the worst things Doom has done in Marvel Comics, so watch Looper's video above for more ways Doom has shown why he's the biggest big bad there ever was.