Every Time Doctor Doom Defeated Marvel's Strongest Characters

The first "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer culminates with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) sending Stormbreaker careening toward Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Astonishingly, Doom holds back the weapon with ease, and given that "Avengers: Secret Wars" will come out in 2027, it's a safe bet Doom will wind up victorious over the Avengers in "Doomsday." It's a big feat but not all that surprising, considering all the times Doom defeated Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the comics. Looper's video above goes over Doom's history on the page, but here are the basics you should know.

Let's start with both of Marvel Comics' "Secret Wars" events. Doom actually gets the upper hand in both instances. During the 1984 event, Doom steals Galactus' Power Cosmic, and alongside various heroes, manages to overthrow the Beyonder, who is keeping everyone on Battleworld for the duration of the storyline. They defeat Beyonder, but Doom soon turns his attention to the heroes and loses all of his newfound power when he stretches himself a little too thin.

Doom is much more in charge during the second "Secret Wars" crossover special in 2015. He becomes God Emperor Doom after stealing all of the Beyonder's abilities and creates a new Battleworld over which he rules. Doom kills several high-profile characters during this reign, including Doctor Strange and Thanos. Reed Richards and Molecule Man sap Doom of the Beyonder's might, but the damage is still extensive.