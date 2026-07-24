The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trailer Foreshadows The Lord Of The Rings In One Specific Way

"The Rings of Power" Season 3 is coming, and the first trailer finally arrived at San Diego Comic-Con. The 98-second clip was shown during a Hall H event packed with exciting reveals about the upcoming season, and hidden amongst them was a quiet yet powerful callback that referenced the end of "The Lord of the Rings." Just before the 30-second mark, the corrupt Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds) moodily declares, "Middle-earth will burn." A few seconds later we see the newly revealed Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) say, "Has it not yet occurred to you, death might well be the price of saving it?"

It isn't clear from the context if they're talking to each other, but the way it's presented in the trailer is clearly dripping with deeper meaning. It evokes a couple of specific moments in the distant future of Middle-earth history, too. The obvious one is the death of Gollum at the Cracks of Doom, thousands of years later, at the end of "The Lord of the Rings." But since it's Gandalf speaking, this could also be a reference to the eventual death and resurrection of the Wizard himself at the hands of the Balrog.

Of course, plenty of other sacrificial moments happen between "The Rings of Power" and Frodo's future quest that involve both the One Ring and plenty of death. But make no mistake — the idea that "death might well be the price of saving Middle-earth" isn't in the trailer by accident. The question is, does the reference refer only to distant sacrifices, or are other sacrifices in store for the Second Age inhabitants of Middle-earth?