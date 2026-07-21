Rings Of Power: How Sauron Killed Galadriel's Brother

J.R.R. Tolkien gave Galadriel a wide and diverse family tree, among them being her brother, Finrod Felagund, ruler of the Elven kingdom of Nargothrond, briefly played by Will Fletcher in "The Rings of Power." We say "briefly" because he is dead within minutes of the first episode. We see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) weeping over his shrouded body before taking his dagger and setting out on her Second Age quest.

Along with the mark of Sauron's mysterious sigil, we also see three marks on the Elven hero's body. While the show doesn't go into detail, these gashes look like claw marks, and if they're inspired by the source material, then they're likely from the werewolf that killed him. Yes, a werewolf killed Finrod Felagund.

"The Rings of Power" offers a lengthy (but still very short for Tolkien) explanation for how Galadriel, Finrod, and thousands of other Elves end up back to Middle-earth from their immortal home in the Undying Lands in the West. Long story short (bear with us with the names here), the Elves end up in a long war against Sauron's original master, Morgoth. Early on, Finrod is saved in battle by the human hero Barahir. Finrod gives him his ring as a token of his debt, and a bit later, Barahir's son, Beren, comes to Finrod seeking to helping him on a quest. Little does Finrod know that it will be his last adventure.