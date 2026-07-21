Rings Of Power: How Sauron Killed Galadriel's Brother
J.R.R. Tolkien gave Galadriel a wide and diverse family tree, among them being her brother, Finrod Felagund, ruler of the Elven kingdom of Nargothrond, briefly played by Will Fletcher in "The Rings of Power." We say "briefly" because he is dead within minutes of the first episode. We see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) weeping over his shrouded body before taking his dagger and setting out on her Second Age quest.
Along with the mark of Sauron's mysterious sigil, we also see three marks on the Elven hero's body. While the show doesn't go into detail, these gashes look like claw marks, and if they're inspired by the source material, then they're likely from the werewolf that killed him. Yes, a werewolf killed Finrod Felagund.
"The Rings of Power" offers a lengthy (but still very short for Tolkien) explanation for how Galadriel, Finrod, and thousands of other Elves end up back to Middle-earth from their immortal home in the Undying Lands in the West. Long story short (bear with us with the names here), the Elves end up in a long war against Sauron's original master, Morgoth. Early on, Finrod is saved in battle by the human hero Barahir. Finrod gives him his ring as a token of his debt, and a bit later, Barahir's son, Beren, comes to Finrod seeking to helping him on a quest. Little does Finrod know that it will be his last adventure.
Finrod is captured by Sauron
While on their quest, Beren, Finrod, and ten others are captured by Sauron when they pass near his First Age fortress of Tol-in-Gaurhoth. Translation? The Isle of Werewolves. Finrod uses his magic to distort their faces and disguise them as Orcs. This isn't enough to slip by Sauron's servants, though.
They're captured, and what follows is one of those mythic moments that only Tolkien could write with all seriousness: Sauron and Finrod have a sing-off. No, seriously. Music and song have incredible power in Middle-earth, and the pair have a magical duel. Here's how "The Silmarillion" puts it: "Thus befell the contest of Sauron and Felagund which is renowned. For Felagund strove with Sauron in songs of power, and the power of the King was very great; but Sauron had the mastery."
After winning this high-stakes version of "America's Got Talent," Sauron strips their Orc disguises, but he still doesn't know their identities. The book continues, "[Sauron] cast them therefore into a deep pit, dark and silent, and threatened to slay them cruelly, unless one would betray the truth to him." Here's where it gets really dark. "From time to time they saw two eyes kindled in the dark, and a werewolf devoured one of the companions; but none betrayed their lord."
Finrod meets his doom at the hands of a werewolf (but not how you'd expect)
One by one, each of Beren and Finrod's ten companions are killed and eaten. With just the two heroes remaining, Sauron sends the werewolf for another kill. While he still doesn't know their identity, he isn't arbitrary about the selection.
Knowing Finrod is a powerful Elf-lord, he orders the werewolf to kill Beren first in the hopes that Finrod will spill the beans. Of course, Finrod owes a debt to Beren's father, so he goes into full-on epic hero mode. "The Silmarillion" says, "Felagund put forth all his power, and burst his bonds; and he wrestled with the werewolf, and slew it with his hands and teeth; yet he himself was wounded to the death." Beren survives the ordeal, and his quest continues, but Finrod's story ends in the pits of the Isle of Werewolves. Not eaten like the others, but wounded in victory.
Of course, Amazon Prime's adaptation is a Second Age show, and while "The Rings of Power" has a bit of a wonky, condensed timeline, it makes sense that they wouldn't spend too much screen time depicting First Age side stories. Still, the traumatic loss of her brother directly impacts Galadriel. We get a brief nod to that backstory early in the first episode when we see werewolf gashes on Finrod's arm.