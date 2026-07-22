DC's New Clayface Trailer Reveals A Terrifying Take On The Batman Villain

After "Supergirl" bombed at the box office, DC Studios needs a hit to restore confidence in its burgeoning cinematic universe. Making its next film an origin story for the Batman villain Clayface is certainly a bold swing, but based on the second trailer, it could be a knock out of the park.

The first "Clayface" trailer was just over a minute long and mostly offered brief glimpses of Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) suffering a horrific accident that leaves him scarred and becoming the shape-shifting villain Clayface. The second offers more in the way of story, as Matt suffers at the hands of criminals and undergoes an experimental treatment to restore his movie star good looks. But while he feels fine at first, it's obvious there are some dangerous side effects he'll have to contend with.

One of the most spine-tingling moments in the trailer comes when Matt gets some loose skin over his eyes after rubbing them. His skin is becoming more unstable, so he heads to the restroom and pulls out some scissors in what's sure to not be a scene for the squeamish. "Clayface" is going all in on body horror, which should allow it to carve out an identity all its own in a crowded superhero market.