5 Classic Superhero Movies That Are Unwatchable Today

No genre of film has changed as drastically over the last 30 years as the superhero movie. What was once seen as a goofy sector of Hollywood dominated by camp and middling reviews rose in short order to become the dominant genre worldwide. That era has subsided some over the last few years, as all movie trends eventually do, and looking back now, some superhero movies that were big hits in their day are far more difficult to return to.

We're not talking about the ones that were always hated, like the disastrous 2015 "Fantastic Four" movie, or "Batman & Robin," or more recent examples like "Thor: Love and Thunder." Today, we're focusing on films that were genuine hits — perhaps not with the critics, but at least with some notable degree of the moviegoing public.

These movies were relevant in pop culture and long had fervent supporters, some even counting among the best superhero movies for a time. Yet, going back to them now, they're nearly unwatchable. Some of that may just be unfortunate choices that date the film's irreparably. In other cases, its directors have lost whatever goodwill we used back then to ignore their shortcomings. With those parameters out of the way, let's look at these unwatchable classic superhero movies.