New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Introduces Marvel's 'Savage Hulk'

The first trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" showed Tom Holland back in the saddle as everyone's favorite web-slinger. But after the multiversal mayhem of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it appears as though "Brand New Day" will be a more grounded story (or at least as grounded as you can get with a guy with spider powers). Peter Parker (Holland) is struggling when his powers start mutating him into something else all while various threats are emerging around New York City. It was an incredibly exciting tease, and now, the second trailer has offered an even better look at Spidey's next adventure.

Following on from the ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," no one remembers who Peter Parker is, including his two best friends, M.J. (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). While Peter laments the life he once had, he still has plenty to keep him busy. New York is being overrun by villains, including Michael Mando's Scorpion. We've also seen Boomerang, Tarantula, and a group of ninja that appears to be the Hand.

It's clear from the newest "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer that Marvel is still keeping a few surprises in store, and we wouldn't have it any other way. There's a lot of anticipation leading into "Brand New Day," especially since it's the last Marvel movie until "Avengers: Doomsday" comes out later this year. Hopefully, "Brand New Day" gets Marvel fans hyped for that epic team-up. The latest trailer is certainly helping on that front: it offers even more evidence to the long-standing rumor that Sadie Sink is playing the iconic X-Men character Jean Grey in the movie. At the same time, it carefully avoids outright confirming anything, so don't abandon your Shathra theories just yet.