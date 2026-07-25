5 Best Sci-Fi Movies Based On Books, Ranked

Science fiction literature has been a source of inspiration for filmmakers since the silent era. Today many novels once deemed "unfilmable" have made it to the big screen, and the list of great sci-fi books that could still get movie adaptations seems endless. But what are the best movies based on sci-fi books we've seen so far?

Our top five finds the genre covers a wide range: the best sci-fi adaptations include both an all-ages cartoon and a film originally granted an X rating. Within these visions of possible futures and alternate worlds, you'll find dark comedy, unrelenting action, and arthouse experimentation. And yeah, it's possible we missed your favorite — 5 films isn't nearly enough to cover the full breadth of the genre's highlights.

Note that this list is limited to prose fiction published as complete books, so films adapted from short stories (e.g. "The Fly," "The Day the Earth Stood Still") or from comics/graphic novels (e.g. "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind," "V For Vendetta") were not included in these rankings.