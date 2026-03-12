5 Best Frankenstein Movies Of All Time, Ranked
Author Mary Shelley died in 1851, which means she couldn't have even conceived of the very concept of her iconic Gothic novel "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" being adapted to film. Never mind that it would go on to be adapted numerous times, on both the small and big screen, with new versions still being made over 150 years after her passing. An untold truth about Frankenstein is that there were actually movie adaptations of the novel even before the landmark 1931 Universal film, meaning that some of the very first horror movies ever made were versions of the "Frankenstein" story.
Suffice it to say there are a lot of "Frankenstein" movies. For this list, we've narrowed it down to five to ensure that we are discussing the best of the best when it comes to "Frankenstein" adaptations, with each bringing a unique take on the source material while still remaining faithful enough to it to be considered an adaptation of the book. This means that movies such as "Young Frankenstein," as brilliant as it is, are ineligible for this list — consider it an honorable mention. So, without further ado, here are the five best "Frankenstein" movies of all time.
5. The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
The British production company Hammer Films was founded in the 1930s, but it was the studio's foray into horror in the 1950s through the 1970s that made it famous, and it was 1957's "The Curse of Frankenstein" that kicked off that era. Future Grand Moff Tarkin portrayer Peter Cushing stars as Victor Frankenstein, while soon-to-be Hammer horror mainstay Christopher Lee plays the Creature.
One of the most crucial ways that "The Curse of Frankenstein" explored new territory among "Frankenstein" adaptations was in treating Victor as the main protagonist and having him be the primary focus. The Creature is relegated to such side character status that Lee was actually fourth billed. But it was also a pioneer for another crucial reason, being not only the first "Frankenstein" movie but one of the earliest horror movies in general to go show lots of blood in color. It was the "first really gory horror film," Patricia MacCormack, a horror historian and professor of continental philosophy at Anglia Ruskin University, told the BBC.
Blood, guts, and body horror would subsequently be required elements of future "Frankenstein" films. That being said, "The Curse of Frankenstein" doesn't only deserve praise for serving as the foundation for most of the "Frankenstein" adaptations that followed. It also holds its own among the many memorable "Frankenstein" movies that came before it, and has only been truly surpassed by two of them.
4. Frankenstein (2015)
Unfortunately, Bernard Rose's "Frankenstein" got completely overshadowed by "Victor Frankenstein," which came out the same year and got far more hype and attention. "Victor Frankenstein" is utterly terrible as both a "Frankenstein" adaptation and just a horror movie in general. On the other hand, Rose's "Frankenstein" is among the only horror movies with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.
Venturing further from the source material than any other film on this list, but still very much considered an adaptation of Shelley's novel, Rose's "Frankenstein" moves things to the modern era. While this is always a dicey move when adapting a story for which its original time and place is such a key element, it works shockingly well here. Rather than create a monster from the start, this movie's version of Victor (Danny Huston) and Elizabeth Frankenstein (Carrie-Anne Moss) instead initially create a normal looking adult man named Adam (Xavier Samuel) — though one with the intelligence and maturity of a child. But the aesthetics don't hold up for long, and Adam soon becomes deformed and grotesque. Needless to say, Adam doesn't take it well when Victor tries to euthanize him.
In his review of the film, Mike Wilson of Bloody Disgusting raved, "A strong central performance by Samuel, with some great modern reimaginings of scenes from the novel that perfectly mirror the original story, make for an emotional and dramatic horror tale." If, like most people, you missed it when it was released, be sure you rectify that and seek out this vastly underrated take on the story.
3. Frankenstein (2025)
When it was announced that Guillermo del Toro was making his own "Frankenstein" film, the horror world was rightfully thrilled at the prospect. He seemed like the perfect filmmaker to deliver the ideal mix, a film that would remain stubbornly faithful to the source material (which he adores) while also being polished and modern. Once the project's gestation period stretched beyond the decade mark, worry began to set in that the movie would never escape development hell. But in 2025, del Toro's "Frankenstein" finally hit theaters and Netflix, and it somehow delivered despite nearly 20 years of hype from his earliest public comments about wanting to make the movie.
After mostly keeping the look of the Creature a secret, Jacob Elordi (under heavy prosthetics, of course) played a being that was at once hard to look at but easy to develop affection for. Oscar Isaac's Victor Frankenstein is arguably the best version of the character ever put on screen, with his slow descent from charming science pitchman to someone who could turn on the "son" he created with unfeeling, obsessed cruelty handled flawlessly. Del Toro's "Frankenstein" received nine Oscar nominations — including best picture, fairly rare for a horror film — which speaks to the movie's quality and wide appeal.
2. Frankenstein (1931)
The first of something isn't always the best, especially in Hollywood. Filmmaking advances, technologies are introduced, and subsequent versions of a movie have the previous ones to guide improvements. 1931's "Frankenstein" — the first film adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel to have sound — isn't quite the best of the bunch, though it's certainly up there. It's only the film's first sequel, which is essentially just the second part of the tale, that has ever truly topped it.
As the Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus for 1931's "Frankenstein" states so well and so succinctly, "Still unnerving to this day, 'Frankenstein' adroitly explores the fine line between genius and madness, and features Boris Karloff's legendary, frightening performance as the monster." And that last point is especially important, as Karloff delivers an absolute clinic in how to turn a stiff, wordless creature into a being both terrifying but also sympathetic.
Karloff only communicates in grunts during the film. In theory, his inability to make wide, fluid gestures or facial expressions should severely limit what he can convey. Yet he relays more within those limited constraints — and in a nearly 100-year-old black and white film, no less — than any other actor has in the role by a mile. Colin Clive is also great as his creator, Henry Frankenstein (his name was changed for the film, reportedly because Universal execs felt Victor sounded too foreign).
1. Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Though technically a sequel to the original film, "Bride of Frankenstein" is still considered an adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic because it's based on a subplot from the novel. In a brilliant framing device, the film opens with a version of the author (Elsa Lanchester, who also plays the titular bride) telling her husband Percy Bysshe Shelley (Douglas Walton) and Lord Byron (Gavin Gordon) that there is more to her story. She begins to tell that story, which is where "Bride of Frankenstein" begins properly.
The film is about Henry Frankenstein being coerced into creating a bride for his creature by his former mentor Doctor Septimus Pretorius (Ernest Thesiger). Pretorius kidnaps Elizabeth and forces Henry to create a body for the bride while he works on a brain. Karloff continues his flawless performance as Frankenstein's monster, now able to further explore his humanity — he's taught a few words throughout the film and delivers the memorable line "You stay, we belong dead" as he destroys the lab with Pretorius and himself inside during the finale.
Ultimately, 1931's "Frankenstein" and "Bride of Frankenstein" are companion pieces, but the latter is generally considered the superior of the two, not just because of its higher production value and greater polish, but because of its creative confidence — it ventures further into campy satire territory than the original. It's not only the best "Frankenstein" film ever made, it's one of the best horror movies of all time.