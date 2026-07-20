The First Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Months ago, we received four mini "Avengers: Doomsday" trailers, which was a bit of a marketing failure. But now, we have our first proper "Doomsday" trailer that shows how everything post-"Avengers: Endgame" will come together. And there's one component that's got everyone talking. Watch Looper's video above for the full breakdown.

In nearly two-and-a-half minutes, the trailer covers a lot of ground. It reintroduces the X-Men and even gives Channing Tatum's Gambit his moment to shine. But the main attraction isn't the X-Men, Fantastic Four, or even Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in his TVA uniform again. It's Robert Downey Jr.'s voice as Doctor Doom, as well as a brief reveal of Doom's mask. Downey's voice is utterly unrecognizable as he narrates the trailer's opening: "Something's coming. Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision."

Many in the comments are pleased that Downey is doing a proper Doom voice, like @airamplane1234: "Glad to hear RDJ doesn't just sound like Iron Man." That praise extends over to Reddit, where many agreed with u/CakeBossUltimate's assessment: "RDJ's Doom voice is actually really good." Downey seems to be taking his Doom role very seriously and isn't just offering fans Tony Stark all over again. That's one piece of the puzzle "Doomsday" had to get right to follow up the epic finale that was "Avengers: Endgame."