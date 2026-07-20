The First Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Months ago, we received four mini "Avengers: Doomsday" trailers, which was a bit of a marketing failure. But now, we have our first proper "Doomsday" trailer that shows how everything post-"Avengers: Endgame" will come together. And there's one component that's got everyone talking. Watch Looper's video above for the full breakdown.
In nearly two-and-a-half minutes, the trailer covers a lot of ground. It reintroduces the X-Men and even gives Channing Tatum's Gambit his moment to shine. But the main attraction isn't the X-Men, Fantastic Four, or even Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in his TVA uniform again. It's Robert Downey Jr.'s voice as Doctor Doom, as well as a brief reveal of Doom's mask. Downey's voice is utterly unrecognizable as he narrates the trailer's opening: "Something's coming. Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision."
Many in the comments are pleased that Downey is doing a proper Doom voice, like @airamplane1234: "Glad to hear RDJ doesn't just sound like Iron Man." That praise extends over to Reddit, where many agreed with u/CakeBossUltimate's assessment: "RDJ's Doom voice is actually really good." Downey seems to be taking his Doom role very seriously and isn't just offering fans Tony Stark all over again. That's one piece of the puzzle "Doomsday" had to get right to follow up the epic finale that was "Avengers: Endgame."
Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom voice is inspiring a lot of jokes
Doctor Doom hails from the fictional country of Latveria, which is typically located in Eastern Europe within various pieces of Marvel media. As such, it's not too surprising to hear Robert Downey Jr. adopt a pseudo Russian and/or Hungarian accent for Doom. What may be surprising is to learn that Downey technically teased this accent years ago while on the press tour for "Tropic Thunder." A clip making the rounds on social media sees Downey adopt a thick Russia voice and declaring, "Tony Stark! The most famous mass murderer!"
That's far from the only hilarious thing people are bringing up in relation to Doom's voice reveal. A lot of folks think Downey sounds like Nandor (Kayvan Novak) from the FX series, "What We Do in the Shadows." That includes X user @foeyeahboi who tried pinning down all of Downey's influences: "Literally had no idea this was supposed to be the rdj doom voice. It's the way the accent goes from nandor to liverpool accent to white south african."
Jokes aside, most fans seem to dig Downey's voice for Doom, as it shows there will be a clear delineation between Doom and Tony Stark. It also seemingly confirms that Doom won't just be a Stark variant from another dimension but a Latverian king hailing from that nation. The voice may be all right, but it remains to be seen if Doom successfully becomes a more terrifying villain than Thanos (Josh Brolin) before him. But in case you want more reactions to Doom's voice, Looper's video above has you covered.