5 Worst Lightsaber Fighters In Star Wars, Ranked

Yoda. Dooku. Anakin. Maul. Luke. Palpatine. Qui-Gon. These characters are famed in the Star Wars mythos not only for their knowledge of the Force, but for their skill with a lightsaber. To this day, the most iconic moments in the franchise are primarily lightsaber duels, with a couple of Death Star trench runs thrown in for good measure. The weapon is the symbol of the franchise, and few characters are as beloved as the ones who wield it best.

But what about the ones who wield it worst? Most of the lightsaber battles shown in the mainline Star Wars movies and shows are climactic by nature, which makes it rare to see someone really stink up the joint. But just as there are better and worse lightsaber fights, there are better and worse fighters. Today, we're running down the truly dismal.

Before we start, a few ground rules. First, training and experience matter here. We're not going to fill this list with padawans or newly minted knights who got shredded by General Grievous in the Clone Wars. Second, we can't judge what we haven't seen. There are too many characters in the old Legends canon, comics, novels, and video games to include them all. We're not going to blast Atton Rand just because some builds make him useless with a lightsaber, or Agen Kolar because his only real fight has Palpatine kill him before he can even swing. So for our purposes today, we're only looking at characters with notable, on-screen fight records in the movies and canonical shows. We also only allocated one Inquisitor spot, as otherwise, frankly, this would just be a list of Inquisitors.