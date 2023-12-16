Kylo Ren's Original Ending As The 'Opposite Of Vader' Is Dividing Star Wars Fans

"Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" sees Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) turn from the dark side just in time to sacrifice himself for Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley). This move is not dissimilar from Darth Vader's (James Earl Jones, Hayden Christensen) in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." But in a 2023 interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," Driver said he signed up to play a starkly different character, as imagined by "The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams.

"His idea was almost the opposite journey of Vader," the actor explained. "He wanted to start at the opposite where [Kylo Ren] was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three movies would be the most committed to the dark side."

The "Star Wars" online community is not known for agreeing on many things, and its response to Driver's revelation is no different. While the simplest reactions boil down to a single sentence of either approval or dismissal, some fans have taken the time to fully state their case. On X (formerly Twitter), @StrawHatJedi stated that a pure evil Kylo Ren would have undermined the core theme of George Lucas' work, which he considers to be of redemptive hope.

"Given that Ben [Solo] was the only heir to the Skywalkers, this would have gutted the thematic arc of the saga as a whole. ['Star Wars' is] essentially the rise, fall, and redemption of Anakin Skywalker," they wrote. "A hopeful story of forgiveness and redemption would have been turned far more bleak ... Ben [Solo's] story arc is part of a bigger story — and because of his familial connection to the protagonists of the first six films, the way that arc concludes effectively decides the thematic structure of the entire saga."