Why Sabine Wren's Ahsoka Storyline Is So Controversial For Star Wars Fans

Now left to figure out Sabine's new trajectory, the point of contention for fans has been whether being Force-sensitive is a uniquely Jedi skill or something anyone can learn, given that the Force exists inside everyone to some degree. The general consensus is that, despite the introduction of midi-chlorians in the prequel trilogy effectively making the Jedi genetically distinct, the franchise now leans into the idea that everyone is Force-sensitive, with some being more in touch than others.

Everyone has their own thoughts, with some arguing that Sabine is not Force-sensitive in "Star Wars Rebels" because Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.) would've noticed during her training, while others believe it's implied that she can't connect to the Force because she's emotionally blocked. This would mean that, between "Star Wars Rebels" and "Ahsoka," Sabine Wren opened herself up to the Force, allowing her to train with Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) as a Padwan.

It doesn't completely fix what many believe to be a retcon, particularly when writer Henry Gilroy's words are thrown into the mix, but the thought sort of makes it work in canon. Of course, there's the argument that midi-chlorians are only required to be a Jedi, not to wield the Force, but that's a discussion for another day.