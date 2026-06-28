All 7 Star Wars Lightsaber Forms Explained

The simple lightsaber that once came in just two colors quickly expanded to three, then four, then white, black, yellow, orange, double-sided and curved, cross-guarded, shoto-short, that dumb one in "Rise of Skywalker" that folds out like a nunchuck, that other dumb one that spins around like a helicopter — you get the idea. The different lightsaber designs are well documented at this point. But the different fighting styles for the weapon remain the subject of deep-cut fandom.

The premise of documented lightsaber forms has always been a more fringe topic in Star Wars, poured over by diehards but rarely mentioned in the core films or TV shows. There have been occasional references, like when the Grand Inquisitor calls out Kanan Jarrus for his reliance on Form III during a duel in "Star Wars Rebels," but for the most part, the Seven Forms have been relegated to video games, novel references, and source books. David West Reynolds, a longtime author of the latter, detailed the basics in 2002 back in Star Wars Insider Issue 62, just a few months after "Attack of the Clones" hit theaters. "Since the dawn of Jedi history, seven fighting disciplines have arisen," Reynolds wrote, "known as the Seven Forms." From there, the idea has been spun out and expanded on over the last quarter century, with the same basic ideas being quickly recanonized after the Disney acquisition of Lucasfilm.

Today, the Seven Forms are most strongly associated with the Prequel era and early points on the Star Wars timeline like the Old Republic and the High Republic, when the martial training of both Jedi and Sith was at its peak. The more elegant styles are a far cry from the slower fencing choreography of the Original Trilogy, and once you get a grasp of the different lightsaber forms, you'll start noticing some fun details on watches and rewatches.

Let's take a closer look.