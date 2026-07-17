The Odyssey Combines Two Christopher Nolan Protagonists Into One With Matt Damon

This article contains spoilers for "The Odyssey."

You can often see the influence of a Christopher Nolan film from the one he made last. "Memento" and "Insomnia" are both thrillers with unreliable narrators struggling with the deceptions of their own minds. "Batman Begins" and "The Prestige" each deal with characters with split lives and identities. And "The Odyssey," like "Oppenheimer" before it, is a story about a man who breaks the world with a single creation, and carries the burden of guilt.

The parallels between Matt Damon's Odysseus and Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer are obvious by the time you reach the end of "The Odyssey." By building the Trojan Horse, Odysseus betrays Zeus' Law, forsaking the basic moral fabric on which his world was built. He paints a clear before and after picture, even taking blame for the so-called "people of the sea," raiders from lands unknown, who are laying waste to Greece. In his mind, the tragedy of Troy broke a cosmic truth, and the world will suffer the consequences. It is the same conundrum Nolan's Oppenheimer faces, with both men building creations to end the bloodshed of a prolonged war.

But Oppenheimer is not the only past Nolan protagonist who Odysseus resembles. He also carries uncanny similarities to Don Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), the main character of "Inception." Like Odysseus, Cobb lives in exile and is kept away from his family, until a journey to the core of his past transgressions allows him to return home.