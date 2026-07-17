Who Are The People From The Sea In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey?

"The Odyssey" has finally found its way home (or at least into movie theaters) and is being hailed as Christopher Nolan's masterpiece. The adaptation generally follows the winding, fantastical source material well, even if Nolan's "Odyssey" does get a few things wrong about the story, too. There is also a strong sense of humanity to the director's storytelling that makes it more relatable than the original poem. One factor that really nails this is the way that Nolan's film integrates real-world historical elements, especially multiple references to the impending, off-screen threat of the "People From the Sea." Also called the Sea People, the term refers to a long-term migration of different groups sailing in often aggressive waves across the eastern Mediterranean during the Late Bronze Age.

When was the Late Bronze Age? There is a range of dates, but usually we're talking about the centuries leading up to roughly 1,000 BCE. That's a few hundred years before the author known as Homer created "The Odyssey."

The Sea People aren't actually referenced in Homer's original poem; there are mentions of a lot of local regional powers in the Mediterranean, including Troy, Crete, Egypt, and the various Achaean kingdoms scattered across Greece (including Ithaca). But Christoper Nolan's film goes further by adding multiple references to the "People from the Sea," a move that, even more than the connection to semi-mythic Troy, grounds the fantastical story in a very real period of history.