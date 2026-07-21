5 Best Amazon Original Movies, According To Letterboxd

In December 2015, Spike Lee's "Chi-Raq" began its theatrical run. With this title, Amazon officially began its forays into original cinema. From here, tons of new movies would emerge, including the 12 best Amazon Prime movies. Initially, Amazon's projects were sent exclusively to theaters before dropping on the Prime Video streaming service. However, starting in 2019, titles like "The Report" and "The Aeronauts" went directly to the small screen, a sign that Amazon was prioritizing streaming exclusive motion pictures just like competing streaming company Netflix.

Today, Amazon still sends some titles (like "Project Hail Mary," which blew everyone away at the box office) to theaters first, but the majority of its feature film offerings are sent straight to Prime Video. Sometimes, this approach ensures something infamously bad, like "Balls Up" or "My Spy: The Eternal City," can vanish into the streaming ether. However, there are some high quality motion pictures that have ended up debuting on the Prime Video streaming service. The five best Amazon original movies (in other words, Amazon features that had no theatrical presence beyond Oscar-qualifying screenings) according to Letterboxd users provide hope. For those rummaging through Prime Video for movies, they may search knowing not everything exclusive to this platform is dire.

These five films (ranked from "lowest" to highest average Letterboxd user score) symbolize how far Amazon's cinema offerings have come from the days of "Chi-Raq." They also reflect which 2020s Amazon titles Letterboxd users especially adore.