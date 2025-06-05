The 15 Best Amazon Prime Movies, Ranked

Do you have a ton of subscriptions to streaming services but you're still not quite sure what to watch? You're in luck. There are a ton of great movies hanging out on Amazon Prime Video, and here's some even better news: because many of them were made by Amazon itself, they won't migrate to other streamers unexpectedly.

With that in mind, let's quickly look at the parameters for this list. Not all of these are "marketed" as Amazon Prime "original movies" — though many of them are — but everything here, including movies that did get a theatrical release, was made by Amazon MGM Studios in some fashion. (Amazon purchased Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 2022 and changed its name from Amazon Studios to Amazon MGM Studios the following year.) In any case, here are the best movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video, from comedies to dramas (and even a few Oscar nominees).