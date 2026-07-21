5 Best Post-Apocalyptic Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

One of the more interesting genres of film deals with the end of the world – or, more accurately, what comes after civilization is destroyed. Like many genres, post-apocalyptic movies have been around in one form or another since the early 20th century, and the genre expanded to include all manner of reasons why society collapsed.

When survivors of the apocalypse have to find a way to continue on, that's often more fascinating than what ended civilization, and the films that fit such a description aren't as common. Movies like the original "Planet of the Apes" don't reveal themselves to be a post-apocalypse movie until the very last scene, while "Mad Max" and "Escape From L.A." explore post-apocalyptic worlds shortly after their collapse. Other movies like "The Terminator" feature a world-ending situation, but it's revealed in non-linear fashion.

Movies like "The Matrix" interweave complex narratives depicting their apocalyptic scenarios, and it and the aforementioned are all well-known. There are many others that fall within the post-apocalyptic film genre, many of which aren't talked about for a variety of reasons. Whether they've been overshadowed by bigger-budget box office successes or it's simply been decades since they came and went, each of these five post-apocalyptic movies is excellent. Few people talk about them anymore, so we will.