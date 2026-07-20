5 Predictions For HBO's Green Lantern Series

There haven't been a ton of live-action versions of Green Lantern. Even given how many different people (just in terms of Earthlings alone) have taken up the Green Lantern mantle in the comics, pre-2025 live-action iterations of Green Lantern have been confined to a handful of broadcast network shows and a 2011 Ryan Reynolds star vehicle that's become absolutely infamous. James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, though, has worked overtime to bring the various Green Lanterns back to notoriety in live-action. Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner debuted in "Superman," while the forthcoming HBO DC Universe show "Lanterns" will debut this saga's iterations of John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler).

"Lanterns" promises to plop these two cornerstones of Green Lantern mythology into a rural murder mystery clearly evoking both "True Detective" and "Yellowstone." So much of "Lanterns" is still concealed in mystery, but enough information has trickled out about the project to inspire some reasonable predictions about what this HBO program will entail. Five predictions regarding certain events and appearances in the inaugural "Lanterns" season seem especially likely for several reasons. Some seem possible given the storytelling choices of past DC Universe projects.

Others seem probable due to the characters and settings already confirmed for appearances in "Lanterns." Whatever informs their conceivability, don't be shocked if these five predictions about what happens in HBO's "Lanterns" ultimately come true. Let's explore these predictions with the kind of fearlessness marking the greatest Green Lantern warriors.