The Lanterns Trailer May Be Hiding A Major DC Universe Villain In Plain Sight

There was a lot fans had to say when the first "Lanterns" trailer dropped. Everyone online said the same thing about the Green Lantern suit, which was that it was noticeably dull despite the characters having "Green" in their name. Also, people were wondering why a Green Lantern show is seemingly set entirely on Earth with Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) barely using their powers. Rest assured, there will be plenty of time for action ahead, and you should watch Looper's breakdown video above about how a Green Lantern villain could be hiding in plain sight within the trailer.

With the lack of big set pieces, you'd be forgiven for assuming "Lanterns" is just about Hal and John trying to solve a small town murder or the like. However, there's a quick shot of actor Paul Ben-Victor. He may not seem like much in the trailer, but Deadline offers this description of his role: "Ben-Victor willl play Antaan, an extraterrestrial devoted to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance against those who wronged his people. Consumed by a deep and unrelenting hatred for the law, he is determined to deliver justice on his own terms."

While Antaan isn't exactly a well-known DC character, it's awfully similar to the name Atros, as in the Red Lantern Atrocitus. Deadline's description also fits Atrocitus' comic book mission, as someone seeking vengeance against the Green Lantern Corps, which would certainly explain why Hal is trying to figure out what he's doing on Earth.