Star Wars: What The Acolyte's Vernestra Rwoh Looks Like In Real Life

Before "The Acolyte" was released, one of the things that had fans excited for the series was the live-action introduction of one of the youngest Jedi Knights in "Star Wars" lore — Vernestra Rwoh. She's an important figure in the High Republic era, and as shown in Episode 6, "Teach / Corrupt," she just debuted her purple lightwhip, a unique weapon among Jedi. While Vernestra brings a lot of wisdom to the series, one may wonder what the actor who plays her, Rebecca Henderson, looks like under all that green makeup.

You've likely seen Henderson sans green skin plenty of times before. She's been a fixture across numerous TV series, including "Westworld," "Inventing Anna," and "Single Drunk Female." She actually had a bit of an inside track in landing her "Acolyte" role, as she's married to the show's creator, Leslye Headland.

While being covered in green makeup would sound challenging for many, Henderson appears to have enjoyed the experience ... with one slight caveat. "I loved being that color green," Henderson told Empire. "I think I definitely look better green, for sure. It was always so sad when they took it off. It was only challenging when I had the green hands — it was more challenging to pick up things. If I touched my robes at all, everyone was like, 'No!' 'Sorry, sorry, sorry!' I'd forget."