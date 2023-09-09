Ahsoka Continues To Prove A Hilarious Truth About Inquisitors

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi"

"Ahsoka" Episode 4 is the most action-packed installment in the Disney+ series so far, delivering multiple lightsaber duels in the classic "Star Wars" style. There are twists, betrayals, and one particularly interesting cameo, as well as the death of the mysterious villain Marrok.

As Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) try to stop Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) from using her magical map, they're ambushed in the Seatos forest. Sabine faces off against Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and Ahsoka takes on Marrok. Due to his masked face and limited dialogue, Marrok remains an enigma right up until his death at Ahsoka's hand. However, his unique lightsaber — double-bladed with a spinning ring hilt — identifies him as a former Imperial Inquisitor.

Of course, if you're familiar with Ahsoka, you know that she eats Inquisitors for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. She's more than a match for the Fifth Brother and Seventh Sister (at the same time) in "Star Wars Rebels," and she lays waste to another Inquisitor during the final episode of "Tales of the Jedi" Season 1. That latter fight actually resembles her battle with Marrok quite closely, right down to the killing blow. The live-action series proves once again that Inquisitors are just no match for Ahsoka, no matter how many times they make their lightsabers do that hilarious spinning move.