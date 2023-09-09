Ahsoka Continues To Prove A Hilarious Truth About Inquisitors
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi"
"Ahsoka" Episode 4 is the most action-packed installment in the Disney+ series so far, delivering multiple lightsaber duels in the classic "Star Wars" style. There are twists, betrayals, and one particularly interesting cameo, as well as the death of the mysterious villain Marrok.
As Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) try to stop Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) from using her magical map, they're ambushed in the Seatos forest. Sabine faces off against Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and Ahsoka takes on Marrok. Due to his masked face and limited dialogue, Marrok remains an enigma right up until his death at Ahsoka's hand. However, his unique lightsaber — double-bladed with a spinning ring hilt — identifies him as a former Imperial Inquisitor.
Of course, if you're familiar with Ahsoka, you know that she eats Inquisitors for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. She's more than a match for the Fifth Brother and Seventh Sister (at the same time) in "Star Wars Rebels," and she lays waste to another Inquisitor during the final episode of "Tales of the Jedi" Season 1. That latter fight actually resembles her battle with Marrok quite closely, right down to the killing blow. The live-action series proves once again that Inquisitors are just no match for Ahsoka, no matter how many times they make their lightsabers do that hilarious spinning move.
The Inquisitors' lightsabers can't stand up to real Jedi skill
The spinning lightsabers of the Imperial Inquisitors have been a joke among certain "Star Wars" fans for years, mostly because of how silly it looks when the "Rebels" Inquisitors use them to fly like helicopters. Maybe they were designed simply to sell new toys, but their repeated failures suggest another explanation.
In "Tales of the Jedi," the larger ring hilt of the Inquisitor's lightsaber makes it easy for Ahsoka to grab and use against him. In "Ahsoka," she uses a precise strike to slice through Marrok's spinning blades as he advances upon her. Both cases demonstrate clear weaknesses in the weapon, and yet the Inquisitorius used them for decades. It's possible that the more vulnerable design of the lightsaber was allowed in exchange for easier offensive power. For a true master, a blade that spins itself is completely unnecessary, but the Inquisitors were never fully trained in the ways of the Sith.
Giving their weapons a turbo button could have been a way to augment their combat abilities without having to invest in more extensive training. The Sith "Rule of Two" prohibited any of the Inquisitors from growing too powerful or important, so it would make sense to have them rely on a saber with training wheels, so to speak. Whatever the real explanation, it's hilarious to see just how pitiful the lightsabers are against someone like Ahsoka. She's defeated so many Inquisitors now that it's becoming a running joke.