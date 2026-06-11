5 Best Lightsaber Designs In Star Wars, Ranked

Lightsabers are easily one of the coolest parts of the "Star Wars" franchise. The colorful light swords are unique to each person, allowing for customizations that show who they are as a fighter, and sometimes they are even representative of someone's personality. Made with kyber crystals, lightsabers can help identify someone's allegiance, since the crystal will bleed to red if someone joins the Sith.

While there is a traditional lightsaber design, that hasn't stopped some Force users from getting creative. Some have made small changes, while others have created something entirely unique to them. One example that comes to mind is Ezra Bridger's first lightsaber, which was both a lightsaber and a blaster in one. Since you build your own, it really provides you the chance to develop what works best for you.

With that in mind, there are some lightsabers that stand out above the rest. Some were intentionally made to suit a specific fighting style, while others were accidents that worked well with the character. After searching the galaxy, these are the ones that made the short list for best lightsaber design in "Star Wars."