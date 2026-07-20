5 Worst Casting Choices In Star Trek History, Ranked

As anyone who's seen the initial 1960s "Star Trek" TV series knows, this franchise has not always had the biggest budgets at its disposal. Unable to rely on gargantuan spectacle to carry the day, all corners of "Star Trek" (but especially the small screen side of this saga) have often leaned on compelling actors to captivate audiences. The Gorn in "Star Trek" may look obviously like dudes in plastic suits, but Leonard Nimoy's distinctive performance or Patrick Stewart's commanding aura make the "Star Trek" universe instantly transfixing. Even the costlier modern "Star Trek" movies that do feature expensive action sequences have never forgotten the importance of shrewd casting, as seen by the inspired use of performers like Karl Urban and Anton Yelchin.

Still, there's no way a franchise like "Star Trek" can deliver 60+ years of storytelling without some inevitable duds in casting. That's especially true given how so many "Star Trek" shows have large ensemble casts to fill out, and not every actor can be as talented as Jonathan Frakes or Holly Hunter. This inevitability ensured the existence of the five worst casting choices in "Star Trek" history (ranked below from "least worst" to absolute worst). There are endlessly varied reasons why these castings went awry, including weird moves in post-production or the actors being intrinsically wrong for their parts.

Whatever informs the subpar nature of these choices, the five biggest "Star Trek" casting misfires are the polar opposite of the iconic actors forever intertwined with this universe.