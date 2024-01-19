Scott Bakula's Star Trek: Enterprise Casting Almost Didn't Happen

The artistic team behind "Star Trek: Enterprise" always knew they wanted Scott Bakula to portray Captain Jonathan Archer. The "Quantum Leap" star was unquestionably their man — their only man — and director James L. Conway said as much during a late 2023 interview with "The Shuttlepod Show." Despite their confidence, however, "Enterprise" came dangerously close to entering production without him.

As chronicled in "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," the second volume of Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross' self-described "complete, uncensored, and unauthorized oral history" book, Bakula signed his contract a mere handful of days before filming began. "Scott Bakula was the only actor ever discussed for Archer. Problem was, his deal wasn't closed until the table read of the script three days before production began," said Conway. "In fact, there were rumors he was going to a CBS comedy pilot and we got very worried. We had never met him, talked to him, or heard him do the material. All during the casting process the casting director was the only one to read Archer's dialogue."

Conway went on to say that the actor quickly proved himself worthy of their efforts at the first table read. Sure, Bakula's hair created a huge problem for "Enterprise" during the pilot episode, but Conway regrets nothing, and neither does Bakula.