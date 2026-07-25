5 Best Dog Movies Ever Made, Ranked

Dogs. They're man's best friend. They're loyal companions who wait patiently for you to come home from work everyday but would also sell you out for a strip of bacon if given the chance. Dogs have also been the source of much dramatic tension throughout film history. Things just seem more dire when a lovable pup is in danger.

Listen, any number of humans can lose their lives in a movie, and we won't really care. It's par the course, but if anything happens to the dog, especially in dog-centered horror movies, then all bets are off. But there's something to be said about a quintessential "dog movie."

That's a far different thing from merely saying that a movie happens to have a dog in it. The best dog movies are the ones where a pup is front and center, and the entire film is about what it's like being a dog or having one as a friend. And yes, sometimes these films touch on what it's like to have to say goodbye to our fuzzy compatriots. For our ranking, we looked at critical reviews as well as the general consensus from audiences. After watching these great dog movies, you'll want to make sure you give plenty of treats and scratches to your special friend immediately afterward.