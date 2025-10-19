One Of The Best Movies Of The 21st Century Influenced Predator: Killer Of Killers

Director Dan Trachtenberg unleashed a world of terror with the animated action-horror film "Predator: Killer of Killers." The follow-up to his 2022 hit "Prey," "Predator: Killer of Killers" would be the eighth film in the "Predator" franchise, which chronicles humanity's encounters with a race of deadly aliens happy to hunt us for sport. More importantly, "Killer of Killers" sits easily in our top three films that feature these unworldly hunters. The first animated "Predator" film, "Killer of Killers," also breaks ground with its anthological format, which follows three different Predator hunts that take place across human history.

In "The Shield," the Viking queen Ursa (Lindsay LaVanchy) pursues her father's killer when a Predator attacks. In "The Sword," a Predator interrupts a quarrel between two samurai brothers during the Edo period, leaving only one, Kenji (Louis Ozawa Changchien), alive. Finally, in "The Bullet," World War II pilot John Torres (Rick Gonzales) takes to the skies against a Predator spaceship. A fourth segment, "The Battle," ties it all together. Each "winning" human from the prior segments must fight each other in combat to determine who is the apex predator, and who will have the right to almost certainly die at the hands of a terrifying Predator warlord — the titular killer of killers. There are surprises in store at the end of the film, too, as a special cameo takes the franchise-changing ending of "Prey" and releases it into a future of delicious possibility.

Trachtenberg revealed he had multiple inspirations for the film, including the Netflix series "Arcane" and the cyberpunk anime classic "Akira," but the most surprising –- and perhaps, most insightful -– influence is "Best in Show." Released in 2000, "Best in Show" is director Christopher Guest's mockumentary about eccentric canine trainers vying for titles at a prestigious dog show. With a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is also high on our list of the best comedy movies of all time. Its connection to "Predator: Killer of Killers" is no laughing matter, though: The competition in "Best in Show" is just as cutthroat as a battle with a Predator.