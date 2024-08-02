13 Movie Doggos Ranked By How 'Good Dog' They Really Are

Dogs have been a part of human history for thousands of years, and they truly are man's best friends. It didn't take long after the invention of film for dogs to begin appearing alongside their human masters, and by the mid-20th century, dogs transitioned from faithful pups to movie stars in their own right.

There have been thousands of prominent pups in movies and television for decades, but not every dog is a good boy or girl. Some are downright terrifying, as anyone who's seen "Cujo" knows all too well. Fortunately, the best movie dogs aren't the ones who frighten us — they're the ones we wish we could pet, play with, and call our own. Whether they're heroes or someone a person relies on for love and support, there's no denying dogs' importance in film.

Many are heroic figures in fiction, while others are based on real dogs living among us. Whatever their story, every one of these dogs made a significant impact on popular culture. They're ranked by how "good dog" they all are based on their impact in their own movies and in popular culture. As you'll see, some of these pups, whether animated or real, all made their mark in the movies that featured them.