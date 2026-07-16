Is There A Post-Credits Scene In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey?

Christopher Nolan's take on the sprawling epic Greek poem "The Odyssey" is finally in theaters — so do you need to stick around after the nearly three-hour film ends to watch a post-credits scene?

Without getting into any spoilers, no. If you make it through "The Odyssey" without going to the bathroom at all, feel free to make a run for it; there is no post-credits scene after "The Odyssey" ends.

This is completely unsurprising for a couple of reasons — and we'll circle back to those reasons, but let's go over some of the basics first. In Nolan's first blockbuster since his 2023 Oscar winner "Oppenheimer," he brings together returning players like Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, James Remar, Himesh Patel, Benny Safdie, Robert Pattinsoin, and Elliot Page — all of whom have appeared in previous projects from "Tenet" to "Inception" under Nolan's direction — and adds new talent to his cadre of performers like Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mia Goth, and Samantha Norton, just to name a few. In this sprawling epic — which earned a positive review right here at Looper — Nolan does a deep dive on the hubris of man, the spoils of war, and how civilizations can fall so easily. Again, there is not a post-credits scene, and that's because the story of "The Odyssey" is about as self-contained as a story can be.