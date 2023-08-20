Oppenheimer: Who Plays Henry Stimson & Why Is He Familiar To Mortal Kombat Fans?

When Christopher Nolan's historical epic "Oppenheimer" made its way into theaters, it did so fronting serious A-list energy in stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh. Impressive as those names are, "Oppenheimer"'s extended cast of supporting players whom Nolan assembled is truly jaw-dropping, with names like Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Jack Quaid, and Rami Malek topping the list. If you scroll far enough down the "Oppenheimer" IMDb page, you'll even see the name of Mr. James Remar, who played U.S. Secretary of War Henry Stimson in the film.

If you've seen "Oppenheimer," you know Remar's character doesn't garner a ton of screen time. Like most of the film's supporting team, however, the actor more than made the most of his moments. He even added to one of the film's most powerful scenes, reportedly improvising the line of dialogue where Stimson removes Kyoto from the list of possible bombing sites in Japan in part because he and his wife honeymooned there. It's a powerful moment, to be certain. And it's just one of many Remar has delivered over the years.

Fans of 1997's "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" hardly need a reminder of Remar's skill, as the actor put just as much energy into playing super-powered kung fu fighter Raiden in the film. Of course, given the video game adaptation's critical and commercial shortcomings, "MK: Annihilation" hardly ranks among the actor's biggest hits. And yes, Remar has contributed to quite a few hits in his decades-long career.