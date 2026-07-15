Lucky Review: Anya Taylor-Joy Shines In Apple TV's Twisty Thriller
Anya Taylor-Joy can carry a series — we know this from her spectacular work in Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit." But the new Apple TV series "Lucky" is a different animal, and it requires a different version of Taylor-Joy's compelling interiority.
As the title character in creator Jonathan Tropper's new series, adapted from Marissa Stapley's novel of the same name, Taylor-Joy is the centerpiece of a multi-part chase sequence. A woman scorned, a frightened daughter, and an expert con artist all in one, and she has to inform her character almost entirely through impulsive and sometimes self-destructive decisions that happen in the blink of an eye. It's a tall order.
But Taylor-Joy rises to meet the challenge, and she's just one part of the slick, fast-moving plot machine that is "Lucky." Featuring a terrific ensemble, a structure that thrives on cliffhangers and sudden twists, and an emotionally charged narrative, "Lucky" is a satisfying crime drama anchored by a fierce performance from its lead.
Meet Lucky
Lucky Armstrong (Anya Taylor-Joy) learned how to hustle from the best: her father, John (Timothy Olyphant), who taught her how to read people, make moves, and escape just about any situation. When we meet her, though, Lucky's caught in a bind unlike any other she's faced in her life. She planned to make off with a suitcase full of money alongside her new husband Cary (Drew Starkey), but on the morning of their great escape, Lucky wakes up alone, with no Cary and no cash.
But she's not alone for long. As Lucky tries to figure out what happened to her husband and her money, she's pursued by tenacious FBI Agent Billie Rand (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), a ruthless mob enforcer named Dutch (Clifton Collins Jr.), and the even more ruthless Priscilla (Annette Bening), a mob boss who also happens to be Cary's mother. With her pursuers closing in on all sides, Lucky sets off to find out the truth, get back her cash and, hopefully, save her future by turning to her past.
The series begins with Lucky already on the run, in deep, and looking for any kind of foothold that'll keep her safe long enough to get her bearings. From there, Jonathan Tropper's narrative works out in a kind of spiral effect, moving into the recent past and the distant past, all in service of moving the plot forward. It's a tricky structure, but for the most part it works, and the cast is a big reason why. Taylor-Joy is a reliably magnetic lead for a show like this, in part because she's so good at nonverbal expression. She's an actor you want to watch not just talk or fight or run, but to listen, react, and assess. She keeps the heartbeat of the show steady, allowing the actors around her to flourish.
And truly, everyone flourishes in this show. Agent Rand is a wonderful foil for Lucky — as is Dutch, arguably the most consistent scene-stealer of the series. Olyphant puts his Old Gunslinger bit to fabulous use, and then of course there's Bening, playing a villain with a heart (albeit possibly a misplaced one) with fury and finesse. Throw in guest stars who steal scenes left and right and you just want to keep watching, because you can't believe your luck that all these people got together to entertain you.
Lucky hits a few stumbles
There's a give and take that comes with structuring a story the way "Lucky" unfolds. Without spoiling too much, Lucky's life on the run takes center focus in the early episodes, but of course there is time devoted to how she got in this mess in the first place, which means working backward, and even sideways as supporting characters take on a larger role in the story. The chase is what hooks us, but other parts of the story have to sustain us.
It's there that "Lucky" hits an occasional stumble in its breakneck run. The episodes are only as long as they need to be to set up the next cliffhanger and the next leg of the journey, which is fine, but even with that pacing in mind, there are moments when the series starts to wander just a bit. When the focus is tight, it's great. When the focus starts to loosen just a little, even when it's in service to getting to know Lucky a bit more, the series feels slightly lost, like it feels obligated to place these scenes somewhere even if its heart isn't in them. There's a slight detachment there, and you might find yourself glancing at your phone once or twice if you're not careful.
But these are, again, occasional diversions from what's overall a deeply engaging, heart-pounding crime thriller perfect for fans of shows like "Breaking Bad" or "Fargo." Even when you consider that she's the title character, you constantly feel the sense of danger surrounding Lucky, and Anya Taylor-Joy's performance makes you want to root for her. The result is a show that's hard to turn away from, and a thrilling showcase for one of our finest young actors.
"Lucky" premieres on Apple TV on July 15.