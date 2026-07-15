Lucky Review: Anya Taylor-Joy Shines In Apple TV's Twisty Thriller

Lucky Armstrong (Anya Taylor-Joy) learned how to hustle from the best: her father, John (Timothy Olyphant), who taught her how to read people, make moves, and escape just about any situation. When we meet her, though, Lucky's caught in a bind unlike any other she's faced in her life. She planned to make off with a suitcase full of money alongside her new husband Cary (Drew Starkey), but on the morning of their great escape, Lucky wakes up alone, with no Cary and no cash.

But she's not alone for long. As Lucky tries to figure out what happened to her husband and her money, she's pursued by tenacious FBI Agent Billie Rand (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), a ruthless mob enforcer named Dutch (Clifton Collins Jr.), and the even more ruthless Priscilla (Annette Bening), a mob boss who also happens to be Cary's mother. With her pursuers closing in on all sides, Lucky sets off to find out the truth, get back her cash and, hopefully, save her future by turning to her past.

The series begins with Lucky already on the run, in deep, and looking for any kind of foothold that'll keep her safe long enough to get her bearings. From there, Jonathan Tropper's narrative works out in a kind of spiral effect, moving into the recent past and the distant past, all in service of moving the plot forward. It's a tricky structure, but for the most part it works, and the cast is a big reason why. Taylor-Joy is a reliably magnetic lead for a show like this, in part because she's so good at nonverbal expression. She's an actor you want to watch not just talk or fight or run, but to listen, react, and assess. She keeps the heartbeat of the show steady, allowing the actors around her to flourish.

And truly, everyone flourishes in this show. Agent Rand is a wonderful foil for Lucky — as is Dutch, arguably the most consistent scene-stealer of the series. Olyphant puts his Old Gunslinger bit to fabulous use, and then of course there's Bening, playing a villain with a heart (albeit possibly a misplaced one) with fury and finesse. Throw in guest stars who steal scenes left and right and you just want to keep watching, because you can't believe your luck that all these people got together to entertain you.