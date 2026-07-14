Ride Or Die Review: Hannah Waddingham & Octavia Spencer Can't Save A Subpar Story

Even before Amazon bought the rights to the actual James Bond franchise, Prime Video has made its identity to be, in part, the "we have James Bond at home" streamer. Spy and assassin shows have been the service's bread and butter, ranging from popular book adaptations ("Jack Ryan," "The Terminal List") to more prestige plays ("Mr. and Mrs. Smith") to expensive attempts at launching new franchises (remember "Citadel"? Of course you don't, nobody talks about it anymore). As we wait to see what Denis Villeneuve and a yet-to-be-cast new actor do with Agent 007, more not-007 spy shows keep rolling out from Amazon MGM Studios.

"Ride or Die," created by Tessa Coates and showrun by Matt Miller, is Prime's latest entry in the genre. What's relatively fresh here is the emphasis on female friendship. Hannah Waddingham stars as the secret agent Whiptail, currently living under the civilian identity of "forensic accountant" Judith Burton. Her friendship with Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer) might have started as a cover but is now the most genuine thing in her life. Debbie's husband David (Jamie Parker) is a top candidate for the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, a job has been pretty cursed as of late (will his career ambitions outlast a head of lettuce?). Inevitably, things go wrong, exposing Judith's secret life to Debbie and sending the two friends on a globe-trotting journey together.

Basically, "Ride or Die" is a buddy comedy take on the spy genre, and its strongest quality is the casting and chemistry of the two buddies. If you want more Hannah Waddingham on your TV but are skeptical about the return of "Ted Lasso," she makes a very convincing action heroine here, and Octavia Spencer elevates the material she's working with as she always does. If you're looking for anything more than that, however, "Ride or Die" ends up being underwhelming, failing to sustain attentive interest for its full eight-episode season.