Next James Bond: 5 Actors Who Are Perfect Casting Choices For 007

As of May 2026, Amazon MGM Studios has officially confirmed that auditions are underway to find the next James Bond. Daniel Craig — who starred in five films as Agent 007 — is officially done with the franchise. Now that Amazon MGM has taken over creative control of the Bond films from the Broccolis (Barbara Broccoli took over from her father as the franchise's shepherd), it's time to revamp the iconic British spy for a new era. The Bond franchise is not without its own history of disastrous casting, and Amazon will be under extra scrutiny for its decision now that the Broccolis have been pushed out. This is a huge decision, and one they're trusting casting director Nina Gold and film director Denis Villeneuve to nail.

Dozens of names have been thrown out by fans, entertainment journalists, and industry insiders. According to online betting site Kalshi, Callum Turner ("Eternity") is the odds-on favorite to get the role right now, followed by Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein") and Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Kraven the Hunter"). It seems unlikely that an Australian actor would be chosen again for the role, even though Elordi has had a lot of buzz. Nearly every 007 actor has come from the United Kingdom, except for model George Lazenby, who is Australian, but also widely considered to be one of the worst actors to ever play James Bond. Aaron Taylor-Johnson also had a lot of buzz at one point, but nothing has been confirmed about any of these three actors. Let's take a look at some other actors who have been mentioned and would make much more interesting choices for the role.