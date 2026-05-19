The Mandalorian And Grogu Review: This Is Not The Way

So what is the plot of "The Mandalorian and Grogu," exactly? I don't blame you if you aren't really sure from the trailers. Turns out there's not much plot to speak of. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is now working for the New Republic to hunt down the remaining Imperial leaders. Here, he's basically on a side quest: free Jabba's son Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) from imprisonment on Shakari and bring him to the Hutt homeworld of Nal Hutta in exchange for information on one of those Imperials. Said Imperial turns out to be awfully easy to find without that information exchange, so a predictable double-cross happens leading to some fights. Grogu is also there and sometimes helpful. That's the whole movie.

This simple story could have made an entertaining episode of "The Mandalorian." Maybe a passable two-parter. As a movie, it feels dragged out, and my main reaction is "... that's it?" It's fine to keep things simple, especially after how "The Mandalorian" Season 3 got bogged down in lore. But when you make a big movie out of a TV show, I want there to be something special, and "The Mandalorian and Grogu" fails to justify itself as a big screen experience.

I realize it's pointless to complain about a Star Wars installment having bad dialogue; "Andor" spoiled us, but that series was the exception to the rule. Still, I find the problems with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor's script particularly annoying. It's extremely repetitive, spelling out everything in the most obvious way. Is it doing this for viewers half-paying attention while streaming it on Disney+? Or is it the opposite, to make sure people who don't have Disney+ are following along? Is it an attempt to dumb an already simplistic story down for young children, and if so, why is the movie PG-13?

It would be one thing if the film was style over substance, but there's not much style here either. "The Mandalorian" impressively brought cinematic effects to TV, but even in IMAX, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" doesn't feel like enough of a big screen upgrade. While there are some visually impressive moments (the stop-motion droids animated by the legendary Phil Tippett are a standout), the cinematography is often too dark and dull to make out (at least one fight had me thinking "this might be cool if I could see what was happening"), and much of the CGI recalls the uglier excesses of the prequels. The one consistent bright spot is the score; composer Ludwig Göransson continues to nail this part of the galaxy's musical identity that's completely distinct from the old John Williams themes.