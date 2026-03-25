10 Expensive TV Shows That Nobody Talks About Anymore

Typically, television has been considered a low-budget, smaller-scale realm compared to movies. However, TV networks and streamers can spend a pretty penny on a program when they want. And it can pay off, as some of the most expensive TV show productions of all time such as "Stranger Things," "The Mandalorian," and "1923" have attracted audiences in droves. In those cases, the grand scopes and immense spectacle work like gangbusters, servicing compelling characters people want to spend hours with.

However, not every costly TV show becomes a mega-hit that dominates the cultural zeitgeist. This is just as true for pre-2015 shows produced for broadcast networks as it is for productions trying to grab people's attention in a landscape with hundreds of competing TV programs. These notably forgotten expensive TV shows have become cautionary tales for studio executives and showrunners on how all the money in the world can't erase viewer apathy.

These ten programs raked up massive budgets for many reasons, including expansive visual effects work, unexpected production difficulties, and attempts to mimic other successful expensive TV shows, among other factors. Whatever led to their legendarily towering price tags, these series have now become largely forgotten by the general public while cheaper shows like "Heated Rivalry" dominate the airwaves. Let these ten shows remind everyone that storytelling, not the bags of money at one's disposal, is what really rivets couch potatoes.