5 Highest Grossing Films Of All Time, Adjusted For Inflation
Looking over the current all time domestic box office grossers chart means absorbing a bunch of distinctly modern movies. All but one of the ten current highest grossing films in North American history are from the 21st century. Only two premiered before 2015, while two of the five biggest domestic earners ever ("Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Top Gun: Maverick") dropped in the 2020s. Given the costliness of modern ticket prices and the 21st century emphasis on all-ages tentpoles, it's unsurprising that this list is so dominated by more current motion pictures. However, it doesn't quite offer a full portrait of the most popular movies in cinema history.
For that, look at the chart for biggest movies of all time domestically when adjusted for inflation. This offers a more comprehensive and attendance-focused gaze into the biggest motion pictures to ever play in North America. The five films on this list (ranked below from "lowest" to highest grossing) are essentially the five biggest movies ever domestically. Their tremendous box office hauls and staggering attendance figures speak to what kind of stories resonate with the public as well as how pre-streaming/21st century theatrical exhibition tactics created hits that have lasted a lifetime.
Plus, this top five covers a lot more of the history of American cinema than the default 21st century-skewing domestic box office champs chart, offering something significantly more comprehensive and insightful.
5. Titanic
As of this writing, all but one of the ten biggest movies ever adjusted for inflation were released before 1985. This reflects a multitude of factors, including just how many people went to multiplexes in earlier decades and the benefits of regular theatrical re-releases (a practice that's no longer in vogue). Easily the most recent of movies from this era is "Titanic," James Cameron's gargantuan romantic epic that took the world by storm. "Titanic" is estimated to have made $1,270,101,626 adjusted for inflation, a staggering haul almost as massive as the iceberg that capsized the film's titular ship.
Like so many films in this top ten, "Titanic" has had some theatrical re-releases to bolster its North American earnings. However, those have only brought roughly $73 million to a cume almost exclusively comprised of its initial $600 million domestic haul. The mighty box office reputation of "Titanic" isn't all that surprising given the kind of theatrical run it had. This movie was number one at the box office for a little over three months, as people kept going back to re-experience the groundbreaking visual effects and absorbing romance.
It wasn't an easy road to get this movie out the door, as anyone who experienced the various bizarre things that happened on the "Titanic" set can attest. However, all that turmoil produced a box office juggernaut that stands alongside the biggest movies ever.
4. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Let's not beat around the bush: the titular alien star of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" is a little freaky looking. Devoid of context, this beast looks like something from a horror movie rather than the plucky lead of a family feature. However, E.T.'s strange and potentially unsettling design certainly didn't repel audiences from checking out this 1982 Steven Spielberg directorial effort. On the contrary, "E.T." was a box office sensation that became the biggest film of all time domestically for over a decade. The combination of moving pathos, a charming alien/human friendship, and soaring moments (like those bikes ascending into the sky) made "E.T." a can't miss proposition.
It didn't hurt that this was also one dynamite motion picture, as evidenced by being one of only 16 near-perfect sci-fi movies according to Metacritic. The sheer scale of how popular "E.T." was theatrically, though, is truly felt when adjusting its box office numbers for inflation. Through this lens, it's revealed that "E.T." grossed $1.329,174,791 billion domestically. Steven Spielberg is no stranger to helming box office hits, with even his summer 2026 blockbuster "Disclosure Day" emerging as a triumph.
However, combining some of his greatest fascinations (broken families, aliens and humans colliding, children navigating darker worlds bigger than themselves) with this particular story produced an especially lucrative box office smash for the ages. All that for a movie starring a creepy-looking intergalactic critter.
3. The Sound of Music
Stephen M. Silverman's "The Fox That Got Away: The Last Days of the Zanuck Dynasty at Twentieth Century-Fox" pull back no punches in painting how beaten and bruised 20th Century Fox was after the financial disaster of "Cleopatra." Like a boxer on the ropes that suddenly gets a second wind, though, 20th Century Fox was about to come roaring back to life. A musical hit was waiting in the wings that would take the studio and the entire film industry by storm. That production was "The Sound of Music," today considered a near-perfect musical.
There's no way to overstate just how lucrative "The Sound of Music" was in its original run. One Time Magazine article from January 1966 was breathless in describing the feature's success in every city it played in while scoring the kind of repeat viewing studio executives dream about, with the piece remarking that "The Sound of Music" had garnered "fans who claim that they have seen the movie as many as 30 times." Unsurprisingly, all those repeat viewings and box office glories translated into a gargantuan $1,335,086,324 haul when adjusted for inflation.
Family-friendly musicals are often big business at the box office, but "The Sound of Music" was on another level. Such massive numbers couldn't have come at a better time for the beleaguered 20th Century Fox brass.
2. Star Wars
Experiencing "Star Wars" for the first time in 1977 was nothing short of something transcendent. Director George Lucas crafted a space opera that was towering in scope and blew everything else away. With this title, the world changed forever. Inevitably, such a massively influential motion picture became a tremendous box office hit. Even when playing in just 43 theaters over its May 1977 opening weekend, "Star Wars" was an instant financial juggernaut.
Just from its 1977 theatrical run alone, "Star Wars" grossed $307.263 million domestically. To put into perspective how enormous that figure was in 1977, two years earlier "Jaws" had become the first movie ever to exceed $100 million in North America. Taking into account its other theatrical re-releases since 1977 (including a majorly lucrative run in 1997) and adjusting for inflation, "Star Wars" has grossed $1,668,979,715 domestically. The next biggest "Star Wars" entry when adjusted for inflation, "The Force Awakens," grossed $1,013,038,487.
In sharp contrast to the modern world where "The Mandalorian and Grogu" failed at the box office, the original "Star Wars" was a titan few films could challenge. No wonder this inaugural voyage into the galaxy far, far away is still reverberating through pop culture.
1. Gone with the Wind
In some ways, it's fitting that "Gone with the Wind" is the biggest movie ever at the North American box office when adjusted for inflation. For one thing, the film is a distinctly American creation given its focuses on the Civil War and plantation-era Georgia. Meanwhile, the movie's, to put it gently, troublesome racial politics echoes America's longstanding horrors of dehumanizing people of color. Furthermore, American cinema has often been defined by its size (sometimes to a detrimental degree). A massive 238-minute epic like "Gone with the Wind" is a microcosm of the expansive motion pictures America is often associated with around the world.
All of that is to say "Gone with the Wind" has grossed $1,895,421,694 domestically when adjusted for inflation. All the films on this list have had their respective box office hauls bolstered from re-releases, and "Gone with the Wind" is the cream of the crop in this regard. The 1939 epic had seven different theatrical releases in North America just in its first 28 years of existence. Since, several more lucrative re-releases have occurred, including near annual reissues by Fathom Entertainment.
Constantly being in theaters, though, shouldn't distract from the simple fact that "Gone with the Wind" was exceedingly popular. Even without inflation considered, it was the biggest film ever domestically until "The Sound of Music" premiered in the mid-'60s. Inevitably, this motion picture would loom large over all others.