5 Highest Grossing Films Of All Time, Adjusted For Inflation

Looking over the current all time domestic box office grossers chart means absorbing a bunch of distinctly modern movies. All but one of the ten current highest grossing films in North American history are from the 21st century. Only two premiered before 2015, while two of the five biggest domestic earners ever ("Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Top Gun: Maverick") dropped in the 2020s. Given the costliness of modern ticket prices and the 21st century emphasis on all-ages tentpoles, it's unsurprising that this list is so dominated by more current motion pictures. However, it doesn't quite offer a full portrait of the most popular movies in cinema history.

For that, look at the chart for biggest movies of all time domestically when adjusted for inflation. This offers a more comprehensive and attendance-focused gaze into the biggest motion pictures to ever play in North America. The five films on this list (ranked below from "lowest" to highest grossing) are essentially the five biggest movies ever domestically. Their tremendous box office hauls and staggering attendance figures speak to what kind of stories resonate with the public as well as how pre-streaming/21st century theatrical exhibition tactics created hits that have lasted a lifetime.

Plus, this top five covers a lot more of the history of American cinema than the default 21st century-skewing domestic box office champs chart, offering something significantly more comprehensive and insightful.