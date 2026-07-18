5 Most Historically Accurate Samurai Movies, Ranked

Samurai are among the most fascinating people in history, and they've been the subject of feature films for nearly as long as the medium has existed. While there were several samurai movies throughout the second quarter of the 20th century, they didn't become well-known until the 1950s, when famed director Akira Kurosawa transformed Japanese cinema with some of the best samurai movies ever made. Kurosawa defined how modern samurai films should look, and many filmmakers followed in his footsteps.

Like any genre that deals with the past, some samurai movies are better than others, especially when it comes to historical accuracy. A samurai film doesn't need to be about a real, historical event to be accurate, but they do need to honor the culture, traditions, costumes, and themes of the samurai to be anywhere close to historical accuracy. Other films, especially western movies like "Kill Bill," eschew accuracy for modern homages, but there remain plenty of accurate films from earlier in the genre's history.

Most accurate samurai movies aren't based on real events, though there are many excellent examples that are. Still, when determining historical accuracy, it's important to weigh entertainment with realism. Thus, even the best examples aren't entirely accurate. Each of these five samurai films is among the most beloved the genre has to offer, and they're the most historically accurate ones ever made. They're ranked based on an average of their aggregate scores from Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, and Metacritic.