10 Best Movies Released During The 1960s

The 1960s were a time of upheaval. That was true for American society, where increased protests and rebellion transpired against elements like the Vietnam War or segregation. However, the film industry itself was going through plenty of tremendous changes as well in this era. As the old studio system perished in the 60s, new techniques for crafting movies, not to mention new kinds of American cinema, would have to be created. Meanwhile, legendary directors like Martin Scorsese, Elaine May, Charles Burnett, and Steven Spielberg (among many others) were gearing up to deliver works in the following decade that would forever change cinema as the world knew it.

In the middle of all this era's chaos, though, the global film scene still delivered plenty of excellent motion pictures throughout the 1960s. In fact, several of the best movies of all time were released during this particular chapter in the world's history. These films came from all over the planet and inhabited an excitingly diverse array of genres. Some were kooky comedies that embraced surrealism. Others were grim meditations on the worst recurring traits in humanity. Still others were toe-tapping musicals full of talking animals.

Sublime cinema can look like anything. The top 10 movies of the 1960s (ranked below from "least best" to greatest) vibrantly reflected this reality across all kinds of aesthetics and creative ambitions. In the middle of this decade's various changes and uncertainties, superb artistry thrived. These films exemplify that astonishing reality.