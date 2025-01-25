The 12 Best Samurai Movies Of All Time

Samurai movies are a relatively new genre of film for Western audiences, having been popularized by famed Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's "Rashomon" and other films. These sparked the imaginations of hundreds of Japanese and foreign directors and writers, ushering in the new genre with some of the greatest movies ever made. Samurai movies aren't limited to Japan, as their influence can be seen in Western cinema to this day.

Films like "A Bug's Life," "A Fistful of Dollars," and "Star Wars" all owe their existence to the samurai film genre. Traditional samurai films include samurai warriors, a historical setting, which is often Japan's Edo (Tokugawa) period, and sword fighting. This forms the basis of the genre, and since their introduction, there have been hundreds of examples. It's not uncommon for one samurai movie to become a franchise, and films like "Yojimbo" received a sequel in "Sanjuro," thanks to the latter's popularity.

Because there are plenty of excellent samurai movies you need to watch, finding the best is challenging, as many hold 90-100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Several factors were considered to determine the best: A film's reception upon release, how it's received now, an aggregate of its scores on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, and how they impacted the genre as a whole.