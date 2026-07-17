The Squid Game Twist Fans Complained About — Until They Rewatched It

When it comes to keeping audiences on the edge of their seats, "Squid Game" Season 1 is relentless. From start to finish, viewers are bombarded with death, deceit, and despair as Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and 455 other indebted players fight for survival in a set of warped childhood amusements. However, one of the season's biggest shockers didn't initially sit right with many fans: The reveal that Player 001, Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), is the wealthy mastermind behind the games.

When the plot twist first dropped on Netflix, negative reactions ran rampant online. While some felt it didn't flow with the storyline and was only added for the shock factor, others expressed annoyance that they shed real tears over the "death" of Oh Il-nam during Marbles — only for him to turn up as the villain, alive.

But upon rewatching the inaugural season, many who weren't on board for the Player 001 twist are finding appreciation for it. On Reddit, one commenter said, "It was foreshadowed enough that it didn't feel like it came totally out of nowhere just for the sake of a twist, but it wasn't 1000% obvious either. It's possible to not see it coming. Oh Il-nam is really likable early on. It makes you not suspect him." Another commenter added, "I thought the ending was perfect."