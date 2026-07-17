The Squid Game Twist Fans Complained About — Until They Rewatched It
When it comes to keeping audiences on the edge of their seats, "Squid Game" Season 1 is relentless. From start to finish, viewers are bombarded with death, deceit, and despair as Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and 455 other indebted players fight for survival in a set of warped childhood amusements. However, one of the season's biggest shockers didn't initially sit right with many fans: The reveal that Player 001, Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), is the wealthy mastermind behind the games.
When the plot twist first dropped on Netflix, negative reactions ran rampant online. While some felt it didn't flow with the storyline and was only added for the shock factor, others expressed annoyance that they shed real tears over the "death" of Oh Il-nam during Marbles — only for him to turn up as the villain, alive.
But upon rewatching the inaugural season, many who weren't on board for the Player 001 twist are finding appreciation for it. On Reddit, one commenter said, "It was foreshadowed enough that it didn't feel like it came totally out of nowhere just for the sake of a twist, but it wasn't 1000% obvious either. It's possible to not see it coming. Oh Il-nam is really likable early on. It makes you not suspect him." Another commenter added, "I thought the ending was perfect."
Many signs pointed to the plot twist ending
For fans who weren't originally impressed by the "Squid Game" Season 1 plot twist, they're seeing it in a more positive light after a rewatch. By knowing the ending, they can spot the clues that point toward it, finding new appreciation for the subtle storytelling. Off the bat, Oh Il-nam stands out from the rest. He's significantly older, is there for the experience instead of cash, and has an absolute ball during the games.
While playing Red Light, Green Light, as the rest of the players are panicking, he's running forward with the biggest smile. As the brains behind the operation, he won't be killed — so why not enjoy it? He also excels at the games, boasting the ultimate strategy for Tug of War and, in Dalgona, choosing the easy-to-carve star shape. It speaks to either a daredevil, or a man with an edge.
In Episode 4, when all hell breaks loose amongst the players, the fighting is put to a stop when Oh Il-nam pleads for it to end. Would any other player have such power? Unlikely. One Reddit commenter said this "planted a seed of doubt in [their] head that never really went away." Later in the series, when Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), the officer infiltrating the games, discovers the binder with details on current contestants. It starts with Player 002 — meaning Player 001's paperwork is either missing ... or he's not truly participating.
Finally, possibly the biggest clue of all is that we don't actually see Oh Il-nam die at the end of Marbles. A gunshot is heard, but unlike every other character, his body goes unseen. When taking it all into consideration, it's clear why this "Squid Game" plot twist resonates the second time around.