5 Sci-Fi TV Shows Way Better Than Stranger Things

The most obvious companion show to "Stranger Things" is an underrated sci-fi show also streaming on Netflix. Both shows share a near-identical premise: Children start going missing in a small town, and it turns out they are the victims of a top-secret experiment that threatens to tear the fabric of reality apart. But it's what the showrunners do with that premise that makes all the difference, and "Dark" arguably does it better. For starters, "Dark" takes that same set-up and takes it in an unexpected direction. By the end of the first episode, the characters find a body, but it doesn't belong to any of the missing kids — it belongs to a boy who went missing 33 years ago.

In atmosphere alone, this lesser-known Netflix show leaves "Stranger Things" in the dust. With its towering nuclear power plants and deep forests, the town of Winden is far more eerie and iconic than Hawkins, Indiana. "Dark" also does a better job interweaving the stories of the teenagers and grown-ups. And while the opening credits of "Stranger Things" are pretty memorable, they don't hold a candle to the title sequence of "Dark." The show's opening credits are a kaleidoscopic head trip that will send shivers down your spine.

It's worth noting that showrunner Jantje Friese actually embraces any comparisons between her show and "Stranger Things." She told Deadline, "If all those people who watched Stranger Things will at least think about watching Dark, I think that's a great opportunity for us ... So keep comparing it."