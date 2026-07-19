5 Best Apple TV Shows Based On Books, Ranked

If you don't have Apple TV, you're missing out, because the streamer quietly plays host to some of the very best things on television right now. Comedies like "Shrinking" and "Platonic" provide heartfelt moments alongside huge laughs, dramas like "Severance" and "Ted Lasso" have become Emmy Award-darlings, and exciting genre-smashing entries like "Widow's Bay" manage to blend comedy, drama, and horror seamlessly. There are also, by the way, a fair amount of Apple TV original shows based on books. Which ones are they, and which ones are the best of the best?

Not all book-to-TV show adaptations are created equal, and so we've left off some buzzy but less-than-excellent entries like "The Last Thing He Told Me." Because "Presumed Innocent" is an anthology series, it's a bit tough to track whether or not each adaptation is actually excellent. With all of that in mind, we've ranked five of the very best Apple TV series based on books, whether they're best-selling books about the power of found family and sexual liberation, thriller series set in the United Kingdom, or a surprising book about a woman finding her power in ... the kitchen. (We'll explain.) Here are the five best Apple TV shows adapted from books, ranked.