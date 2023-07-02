The Steamiest Movies And TV Shows On Apple TV+
We've all been there: It's late on a lonely night, you probably should be going to sleep, but you're somehow wide awake. You're looking for some stress relief, and maybe a hot and steamy movie is just what you need. Sure, there are other things you could do, but you're probably going to put on your favorite streaming service and look for a little bit of escapism. But we're not talking about the tension of a mystery, the explosiveness of an action movie, or the blood-curdling thrills of a slasher. No, you're looking for intense romance, and maybe even some eye-popping sex scenes.
Don't worry, we won't watch with you — this is your alone time, after all. But if your go-to service is Apple TV+ and you're looking for the movies that have the best love scenes, the sexiest stories, and the hottest actors, look no further, because we've gone and found them for you. Apple TV+ may have a limited selection, but it doesn't mean there aren't some titillating titles that'll meet all your needs. So sit back and relax, because we've found the steamiest movies on Apple TV+.
Cha Cha Real Smooth
The 2022 romantic drama "Cha Cha Real Smooth" comes from Cooper Raiff, who writes, directs, and stars in the film opposite Dakota Johnson ("Fifty Shades of Grey"). The film tells the story of Andrew, a lively but struggling young man who forms an unlikely friendship with a weary mother. Brad Garrett ("Everybody Loves Raymond"), Leslie Mann ("This is 40") and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante round out the cast.
With a touch of comedy, the romantic tale begins with the directionless Andrew who, having just graduated from college, attends the Bat Mitzvah of a family friend. He becomes the unexpected life of the party and helps bring young autistic Lola (Burghardt) out of her shell. Andrew finds himself with a full-time gig as a party host, while Lola's mother Domino (Johnson) is also beguiled by his charm. The only problem is that Andrew is still hoping to get back together with his girlfriend Maya, who has left for Barcelona, while Domino also has a fiance in the picture.
"Cha Cha Real Smooth" is a smooth, sexy rom-com about a pair of young lovers-to-be that are constantly dancing around their feelings for each other. The sexual tension is off the charts, and the chemistry between Raiff and Johnson is so palpable you'll be screaming for them to finally make the big move. When and if they do, however, is the real question.
Ghosted
Put Captain America together with a Bond girl, and you're likely to have a winner, and that's exactly what "Ghosted." Billed more as an action comedy and spy movie, you might not expect just how sexy "Ghosted" really is, but when you put Chris Evans and Ana de Armas together, how could it be anything else? What makes this one so surprising, though, is that the movie puts them in genre-defying roles, with Evans as a clumsy, bumbling everyman, and de Armas as the headstrong, tough-as-nails CIA agent and action hero.
The story opens with farmer's market vendor Cole (Evans) scoring a date with customer Sadie (de Armas), which leads to one seriously passionate evening together. But just as Cole thinks he may have found the one, she seems to ghost him, disappearing off to London. As a romantic gesture, Cole tries to track her down, but soon discovers that Sadie is actually an intelligence agent with a world-saving agenda, and suddenly Cole is an unwitting player in her mission to stop a ring of diabolical international terrorists.
Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by "Deadpool" scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, "Ghosted" has all the first-rate comedy and action, adventure, and guns-blazing shootouts you could possibly want, and with Evans and De Armas, the sparks fly romantically too. This one isn't so much a will-they-won't-they kind of movie, though — it's more of a will-they-won't-they survive.
Drops of God
"Drops of God" is a curious series with an unusual subject matter, focused on the world of wine tasting. The series is based on the Japanese manga of the same name, which has actually been adapted already — twice, in fact. In 2008, it became a series in Korea starring Bae Yong-Joon, and a year later a series was made in its native Japan, starring Kazuya Kamenashi. This version, a multinational production that debuted in 2023 on Apple TV+, stars Tomohisa Yamashita and French actress Fleur Geffrier.
"Drops of God" revolves around Camille Leger, whose father has just passed away, leaving her the presumptive heir to his extensive wine collection worth nearly $150 million dollars. Unfortunately, she has a challenger to her claim in the form of Issei Tomine, her father's former student, and the two must compete for the right to win what is considered the world's greatest collection of wine in the world. To win it all, they must complete a series of tests designed by Leger's father that will take them around the world and back again, and while Camille's bloodline could give her the edge, Isse's experience gives her a run for her money.
A lushly produced, luxurious drama dripping with atmosphere and sexual tension, the story turns up the heat as we see both Camille and Issei involved in passionate romances that could endanger their chances of coming out on top.
City on Fire
A quirky and eccentric drama set in 2003 New York, "City on Fire" received positive reviews, with Arizona Central calling it "entertaining as all get out" and its characters "weird enough to keep viewers engaged." An eight-episode series from 2023, it introduces us to Samantha (Chase Sui Wonders), a young college student who is shot on Independence Day at the beginning of the series, with much of the story flashing back to the days before the crime while she rests in a coma, her life hanging in the balance.
With various plotlines running side by side, we meet Charlie (Wyatt Oleff), a Long Island native who lost his father on 9/11 and meets Sam right before her injury. It also features Regan (Jemimma Kirke) and Keith (Ashley Zukerman), a haughty uptown couple enamored with their own real estate wealth, as well as a story about the flourishing underground New York music scene. But the heart and soul of the series is the blossoming romance between new friends Charlie and Sam. In the past, we see the pair bond and their sizzling romance slowly grow, while in the present day, the police work diligently to find out who left Sam for dead.
The series captures the look, feel, and mood of New York City in 2003, weaving together multiple complex stories, with the burgeoning passion between Sam and Charlie at its center.
Kingdom of Heaven
The 2000s saw a flurry of epic, sprawling historical fantasy films, from "Alexander" to "Troy," and one of the best — and steamiest — was Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" follow-up, "Kingdom of Heaven." Led by "Lord of the Rings" alum Orlando Bloom, the film recounted the action, romance, and adventure of the Third Crusade in 12th-century Jerusalem. Bloom stars as French crusader Balian of Ibelin, who becomes a contender for the court of the King of Jerusalem after the death of his father.
Once in the holy city, Balian meets Princess Sibylla (Eva Green), the alluring wife of Guy de Lusignan, a possible future monarch and tyrannical leader who wants to use the Knights Templar to vanquish the Muslim population. But passions get the better of Balian and Sibylla, who cannot deny their hunger for one another, and soon Balian faces the possibility of using their love as the pretext to take control of de Lusignan's forces and fight for a more righteous cause.
A downright Shakespearean historical drama full of palace intrigue, high-stakes adventure, and romance that could change the fate of nations, "Kingdom of Heaven" might be the grandest film on this list. Though it was met with mixed reviews from critics, it's long been an audience favorite, in no small part due to the powerful romance between Balian and Sibylla.
Tehran
Another international effort, "Tehran" features Israeli actors Niv Sultan and Liraz Charhi, Iranian star Shaun Toub, and Hollywood icon Glenn Close as a British intelligence officer. A spy series that has run two seasons so far, "Tehran" centers around Tamar Rabinyan (Sultan), an agent for Mossad, who must go undercover on a classified mission to Iran — where she was born — to stop the nation's nuclear ambitions.
Hoping to shut down their nuclear reactor and slow their air defenses to help pave the way for an Israeli attack, Tamar takes on a false identity as a run-of-the-mill electric company worker. But her critical mission is jeopardized by an unexpected assault at the hands of her boss, which forces Tamar on the run. Thankfully, she's able to take refuge with members of her family who still reside in Iran, while being pursued by Revolutionary Guard investigator Faraz Kamali (Toub). But lest you get the impression that "Tehran" is all business, her relationship with boyfriend Milad (Shervin Alenabi) provides some seriously steamy moments.
A taut cat-and-mouse thriller, "Tehran" isn't quite an erotic thriller, but it has its moments. The romantic and sexual chemistry, when it hits, will have your heart racing as much as any action sequence.
The Essex Serpent
Based on a steamy novel from Sarah Perry (author of "After Me Comes the Flood"), the 2022 Apple TV+ miniseries "The Essex Serpent" stars a pair of superstar sex symbols in Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes. A mix of pulse-pounding romance, nail-biting suspense, and gothic mystery, the six-episode series puts Danes into the leading role of an investigator of the unknown whose latest case involves the apparent arrival of a mythical beast. But the series goes to unexpected places, exploring the rift between science and faith.
Representing the faithful is Pastor Will Ransome (Hiddleston), the Essex religious leader who meets London archeologist Cora Seaborne (Danes) when she arrives on the search for the supposed serpent that has been seen in the region. As Seaborne looks for a rational explanation, the locals believe the creature has come to exact penance for their sins. At first, Ransome is skeptical of the creature's very existence and attempts to tamp down the mounting frenzy in town, but Seaborne's arrival only stokes their fears further.
As the two work together, though, an intense attraction forms, and while Ransome can't forget about his wife Stella (Clemence Poesy), he finds it increasingly hard to hold back his lust for Cora.
WeCrashed
One of a growing number of TV series based on a podcast, "WeCrashed" sprang from an audio documentary that chronicled the meteoric rise and precipitous downfall of the co-working space company known as WeWork. It was a sudden sensation when it first launched, making its founders rich beyond their dreams of avarice, but after being rocked by scandal after scandal, the company found itself floundering in one of the most famous corporate crashes of the decade.
Debuting in 2022 on Apple TV+, the series boasts an all-star cast with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as company founder Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah. The series sees the young couple on the rise — both in business and in love — and while their passions inflame, so does their bottom line. As WeWork turns into a business juggernaut, Adam and Rebekah become an industry power couple. But when the company faces a crisis, can their love endure, or is it destined to fall apart as well?
An engrossing corporate thriller and a steamy love story rolled into one, "WeCrashed" may on the surface be about a business gone wrong, but it's really about the love affair between the company's two principal founders. That's where the series shines, as Leto and Hathaway give mesmerizing performances that earned them both rave reviews.
Servant
A show that some may have overlooked, "Servant" is an underrated horror thriller series executive produced by the modern-day master of suspense, M. Night Shyamalan. He has directed at least one episode in each of its four seasons so far, while his daughter Ishana made her directing debut on the series, and Nimrod Antal ("Predators") contributed to a number of episodes.
"Servant" tells the strange story of Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) who lost their infant son. Dorothy is suffering from a mental health crisis, and the only way to bring her out of her catatonic state is an unusual form of therapy that involves a lifelike infant doll. To cope, Sean helps her pretend that their child is still alive, but this also means bringing in a nanny, Leanne Grayson, who is suddenly confronted by the unsettling nature of the Turners' home life. But things go sideways when the Turners realize that Grayson isn't all she seems, with supernatural abilities that seem out of her control. As Leanne's powers begin to increase, her love affair with Dorothy's brother Julian (Rupert Grint) throws an unexpected wrinkle into the situation.
A gripping mystery, there's some steamy action involving "Harry Potter" star Grint that you might not expect. As their relationship turns physical, one memorably steamy moment sees Julian getting down and dirty with the family therapist in the cellar while everyone else sits upstairs, unknowing.
See
"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa has never been shy about appearing in hot and heavy projects, from his jaw-dropping sex scenes in "Game of Thrones" to his balletic love scene with Rachel Nichols in 2011's "Conan the Barbarian." Suffice it to say, Momoa knows how to get the steam rising, and he does it again in the Apple TV+ original "See," from the mind of "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight. A post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama set in a dark future world where humans have lost their sense of sight, "See" begins with the emergence of a pair of twins who have regained this mythical lost ability.
Mankind has reverted back to a pre-industrial state when a young pregnant woman named Maghra (Hera Hilmar) takes refuge with the Alkenny, a small tribe in the mountains. She is pregnant by a fugitive named Jerlamarel, who has been accused of the crime of sight and hunted by the ruthless Payan Witchfinders. After Maghra gives birth to sighted twins, the Alkenny's leader, Baba Voss (Momoa), takes the children as his own, and fights to keep them safe from Queen Sibeth Kane (Sylvia Hoeks), the tyrannical ruler of the Payan Kingdom — and Maghra's sister.
Like Momoa's "Game of Thrones," "See" is rife with bloody violence, and some steamy love scenes too. Met with good reviews, most agree that Momoa's powerhouse performance and his red-hot chemistry with co-star Hera Hilmar keep the fires burning on-screen.
Black Bird
A true crime story based on the autobiographical novel "In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption," the 2022 miniseries "Black Bird" stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, and Ray Liotta.
Set in the 1990s, "Black Bird" focuses on Larry Hall, a serial killer who is sentenced to a psychiatric facility when the authorities can't get him to admit to his crimes. That's where drug runner Jimmy Keene comes in. Facing a 10-year sentence, the charismatic Keene is offered a way out of his cell: Go undercover for the FBI in the psychiatric ward. If he can befriend Hall and get him to take responsibility for his many murders, Keene will be set free and his record expunged.
Not the kind of steamy movie you want for date night, "Black Bird" is a disturbing story of a psychotic killer with some upsetting themes. But at the heart of the story is Keene, a suave ladies' man who can charm the pants off of a woman — and that's exactly what he does, getting busy in some of the hottest sex scenes on Apple TV+. An entrancing thriller on its own merits, be sure not to watch this one with your parents, because its steamiest moments may leave you feeling a little hot under the collar.
300
Thanks to the success of "Lord of the Rings," every studio wanted a blockbuster epic fantasy of their own in the mid-2000s. Then came Lionsgate with "300," an adaptation of a graphic novel by comic book legend Frank Miller. Like the comic on which it is based, "300" tells an exaggerated version of the Battle of Thermopylae, fought between Persian forces led by Xerxes I and a loose alliance of Greeks led by the unflappable Leonidas I. One of the most famous battles in history, it saw a massive army defeated by a small force of rag-tag soldiers, in what had previously been adapted into the 1962 classic "The 300 Spartans" starring Richard Egan, David Farrar, and Anna Synodinou.
This version ups the sex and violence with some of the most over-the-top sequences you'll ever see, courtesy of director Zack Snyder. With an emphasis on visual flare and imagery lifted straight from Miller's graphic novel, "300" stars Gerard Butler as Leonidas, Rodrigo Santoro as Xerxes, and Lena Headey as Queen Gorgo, whose role was beefed up from the comic to give her plenty of steamy scenes with Spartan King Leonidas.
A no-holds-barred feast for the eyes, "300" proved Snyder's ability to blend action, romance, and stylish visuals into a true blockbuster. Made on a modest $65 million, it took home $456 million at the box office, and that sex appeal was a big reason why.
Cherry
It's unlikely you'll be seeing Tom Holland get sexy on screen as Peter Parker in the MCU, but he did get his fans excited in his Apple TV+ movie "Cherry." From Anthony and Joe Russo, the directing team behind "Avengers: Endgame," came this dark story of a young military veteran who returns home and struggles to pick up the pieces. Based on a novel of the same name, "Cherry" is inspired by the life of its author, Nico Walker, who dealt with similar struggles as an Iraq war veteran in the mid-2000s.
In the film, Cherry is devastated by his girlfriend Emily going away for college, and he turns to the U.S. Army for solace. But when he returns to Emily's side after two years of service, Cherry is no longer the man he once was, having lived through horrific experiences that have left him with PTSD. Now abusing prescription drugs to deal with the pain, he inadvertently gets Emily addicted too, and to pay for their habit, Cherry takes to robbing banks. But as their love affair and drug addiction consumes them both, Cherry finds himself so deep in debt that there may be no way out.