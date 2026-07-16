5 Best Survival Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

When you hear the term "survival movie," you probably think of some of the biggest titles around — like "Cast Away," "The Revenant," or even tense kidnap-centered thrillers like "Room." It's a tantalizing sub-genre, and it's easy to see why it's popular; the stakes are immediately high when you strand a person (or a group of people) in some sort of dangerous situation, like Blake Lively single-handedly trying to fend off a dangerous shark in "The Shallows" or a young boy surviving on a raft with a tiger in "Life of Pi." So what about lesser-known survival movies that are really, really great?

To compile this list, we took a deep dive into said sub-genre to find genuinely great, gripping, and nail-biting survival movies that people don't talk about anymore ... or, truthfully, as much as they should. From survival movies starring just a single great actor to ensemble pieces about sticky situations, here are five survival movies that don't get brought up enough and which all absolutely deserve a spot on your watchlist.