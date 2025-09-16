Robert Redford Only Said 51 Words In This Terrifying Survival Thriller

Sadly, Robert Redford died on September 16 at the age of 89. People will undoubtedly look back fondly on his filmography and rewatch some of his classic films, like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "All the President's Men," and "The Natural," to honor the actor's legacy. But for every iconic hit, Redford had plenty of hidden gems that flew under the radar, especially in the back half of his career in the 21st century. As the world remembers Redford, don't let the 2013 survival film "All is Lost" pass you by.

It's the rare class of film that primarily stars a single actor, in this case Redford. He plays a man adrift at sea with a damaged boat and equipment who must contend with the elements to survive. It's a classic man versus nature story, with Redford largely by himself the entire time, and he only has 51 words of spoken English dialogue. However, it's worth noting the film opens with Redford's character reading a letter in voiceover that's over 100 words not counting toward that total. Still, it's impressive.

"All is Lost" is a testament to Redford's abilities as an actor. He made a name for himself playing deeply flawed heroes, and he consistently challenged himself and took roles one might not expect to see him in. "All is Lost" certainly fits within that wheelhouse, as Redford plays a man who has no one to save him other than himself. His power to communicate complex emotions through facial expressions alone is admirable, so it should be no surprised he received a standing ovation for his performance when "All is Lost" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.